Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 13:14:55

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results

11-Feb-2026 / 12:14 GMT/BST

                                                                                          

        

                                                                                                                                                                                                                           Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results

 

Dublin/London, 11 February 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its preliminary results for the period ended 31 December 2025 on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

 

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.

 

On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 8:00am (GMT). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company’s website (www.cairnhomes.com/investors/).

 

Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/up7opxh2

 

Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI10bdc128cd7f474c8edcccc4f4cb238e

 

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Conor Mulligan        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 417861
EQS News ID: 2274936

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten