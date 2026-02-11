Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2025 Preliminary Results

Dublin/London, 11 February 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its preliminary results for the period ended 31 December 2025 on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.

On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 8:00am (GMT). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company’s website (www.cairnhomes.com/investors/).

Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/up7opxh2

Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI10bdc128cd7f474c8edcccc4f4cb238e

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Conor Mulligan

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.