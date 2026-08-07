Cairn Homes Aktie

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WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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07.08.2026 14:09:16

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2026 Interim Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2026 Interim Results

07-Aug-2026 / 13:09 GMT/BST

                                                                                          

        

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2026 Interim Results

 

Dublin/London, 07 August 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2026 on Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

 

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com/investors/, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.

 

On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company’s website (www.cairnhomes.com/investors/).

 

Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74yi76q9

 

Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4432da3e714d4c7f959016eb66fcdeb7

 

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Conor Mulligan        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 439049
EQS News ID: 2379422

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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