Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dublin / London, 4 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group), announces that it has issued a circular to shareholders (the Circular) containing a notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held at its registered office, 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4 on 31 August 2023 at 10:00am (the EGM).

The Circular, which includes the Notice of EGM and a Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders today.

Copies of the above are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com.  In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

The Exchange

Foster Place

Temple Bar

Dublin 2

Ireland

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOG
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 262586
EQS News ID: 1696655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

