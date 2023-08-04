Cairn Homes plc

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dublin / London, 4 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group), announces that it has issued a circular to shareholders (the Circular) containing a notice of extraordinary general meeting to be held at its registered office, 45 Mespil Road, Dublin 4 on 31 August 2023 at 10:00am (the EGM).

The Circular, which includes the Notice of EGM and a Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders today.

Copies of the above are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. In accordance with Irish Listing Rule 6.1.59 and UK Listing Rule 14.3.6, the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

The Exchange

Foster Place

Temple Bar

Dublin 2

Ireland

