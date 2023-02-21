Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 15:12:34

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2022 Preliminary Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2022 Preliminary Results

21-Feb-2023 / 14:12 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of FY 2022 Preliminary Results

 

Dublin/London, 21 February 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, or the Company) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its full year results for the period ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 2 March 2023.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 279233

 

Ireland

  01 536 9584

UK

  020 3936 2999

US

  1 646 664 1960

International

  +44 20 3936 2999

 

 

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
