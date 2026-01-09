Cairn Homes Aktie

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

09.01.2026 17:27:55

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update

09-Jan-2026 / 16:27 GMT/BST

 

Cairn Homes plc

 

Notice of FY 2025 Trading Update

 

Dublin/London, 9 January 2026: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2025 on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

 

                                                                                                 

                                                                                                          -ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin

Claire Fox

Conor Mulligan      

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,900 unit landbank across 40 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 414450
EQS News ID: 2258078

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

