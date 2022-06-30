|
30.06.2022 08:00:10
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update
Dublin / London, 30 June 2022: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer
Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Louise Walsh
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process, and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|171574
|EQS News ID:
|1387199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
30.06.22
|Cairn Homes Plc : Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update (Investegate)
|
29.06.22
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.06.22
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
24.06.22
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
23.06.22
|Cairn Homes Plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)