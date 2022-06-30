Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update



30-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc Notice of H1 2022 Trading Update Dublin / London, 30 June 2022: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Louise Walsh Notes to Editors Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process, and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

