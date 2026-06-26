Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
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26.06.2026 16:38:16
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update
Dublin / London, 26 June 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on Tuesday, 7 July 2026.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Conor Mulligan
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|433767
|EQS News ID:
|2355144
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Cairn Homes PLC
|2,47
|-0,60%
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