Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.06.2026 16:38:16

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update

26-Jun-2026 / 15:38 GMT/BST

                                                                

                                                                                                                                                                                                                             Cairn Homes plc

Notice of H1 2026 Trading Update

 

Dublin / London, 26 June 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        -ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                          +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer 

Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                      +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Conor Mulligan

 

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 433767
EQS News ID: 2355144

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 2,47 -0,60% Cairn Homes PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen nahezu unverändert -- Apple bringt erneute KI-Sorgen: ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Börsen in Asien letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt geriet am Freitag unter Druck. Auch deutsche Anleger trennten sich verstärkt von ihren Investments. In Fernost hatten die Bären das Kommando.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen