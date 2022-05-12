Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Dublin / London, 12 May 2022: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin / LSE: CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 4 April 2022 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com).

As announced on 3 March 2022, David OBeirne did not seek re-election at today's AGM and steps down from the Board with effect from today, 12 May 2022.

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

and

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A full list of the votes received will shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Morwenna Rice

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.