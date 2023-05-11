|
11.05.2023 14:14:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Result of Annual General Meeting
Dublin / London, 11 May 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 5 April 2023 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com).
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations:
Companies Announcements Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
and
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A full list of the votes received is available for inspection on the Company's website.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Morwenna Rice
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|243142
|EQS News ID:
|1630959
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
