Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Dublin / London, 30 April 2026: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com).

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations:

Euronext Dublin: Companies Announcement Office, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A full list of the votes received is below and available on the Company's website.

No Title For For % Against Against % Withheld Withheld % Total Votes % Issued Capital 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 432,555,732 100.00 - 0.00 224,541 0.05 432,555,732 68.77 2 DIRS REMUNERATION REPORTS 423,313,604 97.82 9,449,246 2.18 17,423 0.00 432,762,850 68.80 3 FINAL DIV 5.9 CENT 432,780,273 100.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 4A RE-APT BERNARD BYRNE 429,103,937 99.15 3,676,336 0.85 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 4B RE-APT MICHAEL STANLEY 431,991,337 99.82 788,936 0.18 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 4C RE-APT RICHARD BALL 431,943,106 99.81 837,167 0.19 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 4D RE-APT LINDA HICKEY 431,674,429 99.74 1,105,844 0.26 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 4E RE-APT ORLA O'CONNOR 431,991,337 99.82 788,936 0.18 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 4F RE-APT ORLA O'GORMAN 431,716,445 99.75 1,063,828 0.25 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 4G RE-APT JULIE SINNAMON 420,867,482 97.25 11,912,791 2.75 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 5 STATUTORY AUDITORS 429,889,718 99.33 2,888,555 0.67 2,000 0.00 432,778,273 68.80 6 REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS 427,527,124 98.79 5,253,149 1.21 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 7 DIRS TO ALLOT SHARES 425,436,468 98.30 7,343,141 1.70 664 0.00 432,779,609 68.80 8 SPECIFIED ALLOTMENTS 432,688,428 99.98 91,181 0.02 664 0.00 432,779,609 68.80 9 SPECIFIED CAPITAL INVESTM 432,689,092 99.98 91,181 0.02 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 10 MARKET PURCHASES 422,138,062 97.62 10,296,488 2.38 345,723 0.08 432,434,550 68.75 11 REALLOT TREASURY SHARES 432,780,273 100.00 - 0.00 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80 12 GMS ON 14 DAYS NOTICE 418,685,152 96.74 14,095,121 3.26 - 0.00 432,780,273 68.80

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.