Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
30.04.2026 17:07:06
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Result of Annual General Meeting
Dublin / London, 30 April 2026: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com).
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations:
Euronext Dublin: Companies Announcement Office, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling
UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A full list of the votes received is below and available on the Company's website.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|426001
|EQS News ID:
|2319604
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
|
01.05.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.04.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: 2026 AGM Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
28.04.26
|Cairn Homes Plc (EQS Group)
|
23.04.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
20.04.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
15.04.26
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)