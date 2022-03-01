01.03.2022 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

01-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CAIRN HOMES PLC

 

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

 

Dublin/London, 1 March 2022: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") (Euronext Dublin/LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of 0.001 each in issue as at 28 February 2022 was 732,151,191. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 732,151,191. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

 

The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 732,151,191.

 

-ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit landbank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 145862
EQS News ID: 1290533

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290533&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,27 1,12% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX bricht zum Handelsschluss deutlich ein -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien
Trotz guter Vorgaben ging es am heimischen Aktienmarkt deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls mit Verlusten. An den US-Börsen übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Die größten Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich im Dienstagshandel fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen