Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
20.01.2026 08:00:05
Cairn Homes Plc: Trading Update for the Year Ended 31 December 2025
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Trading Update for the Year Ended 31 December 2025
Strong 2025 Performance, Ideally Positioned For 2026 And Beyond
Dublin / London, 20 January 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ‘the Group’) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) today issues a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2025.
The Company again presents strong financial results, delivering on our 2025 revenue guidance of c.€945 million, and beating our upgraded c.€160 – c.€165 million operating profit and c.16% ROE1 guidance.
Key Highlights
FY 26 Outlook
The Company today reaffirms our FY26 guidance:
With exceptional demand and sales momentum, supportive Government policies and initiatives and a strong macro environment, Cairn expects 2026 to be a year of continued volume and profit growth. The Company will release full year 2025 results on 4 March 2026.
Commenting on the full year 2025 trading update, Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer, said:
“It is unlikely that Ireland has ever witnessed the current level of demand for residential homes. This extraordinary demand is the result of a decade of significant undersupply of new housing during a period of sustained economic expansion and continued population growth, alongside Ireland's working population increasing from two to almost three million people.
On a positive note, the Government's exchequer surplus has allowed for the introduction of targeted measures designed to increase housing supply across various tenures. These measures include increased investment in social and affordable housing, additional support for homebuyers, and new policies aimed at addressing the urban apartment shortage. These are significant steps which will be very impactful.
With this backdrop, Cairn has made substantial investments in our growth opportunity. In 2025, we incurred our largest ever outlay in construction activities and new site commencements. We also acquired new near-term development land in Cork, Galway, Dublin and surrounding counties, and entered into new Joint Ventures and Partnerships. Additionally, we bolstered our supply chain capacity and, most importantly, welcomed over 200 new people to the Cairn team. We also delivered another very strong financial performance in 2025 which supports our reinvestment strategy, as an enabler to increasing housing output.
Cairn now has developments with over 4,000 apartments under construction, including Cost Rental, Social, Affordable Purchase, Croí Cónaithe, Age Friendly Housing and for other private purchasers. Larger apartment schemes under construction for our State funded partners are now being delivered at VAT inclusive average selling prices in the low €400,000’s. This clearly proves that apartments built to very high quality and energy efficiency standards can be constructed in Ireland at similar costs to comparable apartments in other European countries. In addition, our housing delivery will also increase substantially, particularly for our core First Time Buyer market. As a result, Cairn's total output will now reach 6,000 new homes between 2026 and 2027.”
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Conor Mulligan
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.
1 ROE (Return on Equity) is defined as Profit after Tax divided by the average of the opening and closing Total Equity in the financial year.
2 Preparation of 2025 full year results is ongoing and subject to audit.
3 This comprises both closed and equivalent residential units. Equivalent units relate to forward fund transactions which are calculated on a percentage completion basis based on the constructed value of work completed divided by the total estimated cost.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|415405
|EQS News ID:
|2262452
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cairn Homes PLC
|2,08
|-0,24%