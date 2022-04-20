+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 20 April 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 April 2022 it purchased a total of 210,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

150, 000

60,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.254

£1.040

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.236

£1.026

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.245675

£1.034983

 

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 709,984,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3506

1.250

XDUB

 08:47:58

00058316564TRLO0

3981

1.250

XDUB

 08:47:58

00058316563TRLO0

2182

1.250

XDUB

 08:48:39

00058316590TRLO0

6554

1.250

XDUB

 08:48:39

00058316589TRLO0

518

1.250

XDUB

 08:48:39

00058316592TRLO0

6554

1.250

XDUB

 08:48:39

00058316591TRLO0

977

1.250

XDUB

 08:49:19

00058316619TRLO0

6112

1.250

XDUB

 08:49:19

00058316618TRLO0

1433

1.250

XDUB

 08:50:09

00058316690TRLO0

6112

1.250

XDUB

 08:50:09

00058316689TRLO0

611

1.248

XDUB

 08:56:59

00058316957TRLO0

5376

1.248

XDUB

 08:56:59

00058316956TRLO0

235

1.250

XDUB

 09:35:17

00058318293TRLO0

3221

1.250

XDUB

 09:35:17

00058318292TRLO0

3671

1.250

XDUB

 09:35:17

00058318291TRLO0

1532

1.254

XDUB

 09:56:18

00058319040TRLO0

7555

1.250

XDUB

 09:57:28

00058319061TRLO0

5207

1.244

XDUB

 10:03:21

00058319235TRLO0

845

1.236

XDUB

 13:38:25

00058325416TRLO0

6205

1.236

XDUB

 13:38:25

00058325415TRLO0

6418

1.236

XDUB

 14:22:25

00058326753TRLO0

5719

1.238

XDUB

 14:42:41

00058328803TRLO0

1101

1.238

XDUB

 14:42:41

00058328802TRLO0

6326

1.238

XDUB

 14:42:41

00058328801TRLO0

1139

1.238

XDUB

 14:42:41

00058328800TRLO0

1119

1.238

XDUB

 15:17:37

00058330831TRLO0

3166

1.238

XDUB

 15:17:37

00058330830TRLO0

6249

1.238

XDUB

 15:17:37

00058330829TRLO0

6637

1.236

XDUB

 15:34:37

00058332180TRLO0

588

1.244

XDUB

 15:48:58

00058333362TRLO0

2800

1.244

XDUB

 15:48:58

00058333361TRLO0

2800

1.244

XDUB

 15:48:58

00058333360TRLO0

572

1.244

XDUB

 15:48:58

00058333359TRLO0

219

1.244

XDUB

 15:48:58

00058333358TRLO0

5839

1.244

XDUB

 15:50:51

00058333558TRLO0

6

1.250

XDUB

 15:56:28

00058333958TRLO0

1057

1.252

XDUB

 15:58:47

00058334124TRLO0

6478

1.252

XDUB

 15:58:47

00058334125TRLO0

2310

1.252

XDUB

 15:58:47

00058334127TRLO0

5798

1.252

XDUB

 15:58:47

00058334126TRLO0

6596

1.252

XDUB

 16:09:43

00058335041TRLO0

4676

1.250

XDUB

 16:09:43

00058335044TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1172

103.80

XLON

 09:35:31

00058318298TRLO0

7696

103.80

XLON

 09:35:31

00058318297TRLO0

4630

103.80

XLON

 09:35:31

00058318299TRLO0

2000

103.00

XLON

 10:30:15

00058320320TRLO0

2000

102.60

XLON

 11:12:57

00058321456TRLO0

5000

103.00

XLON

 14:42:41

00058328799TRLO0

66

103.00

XLON

 14:42:41

00058328798TRLO0

2918

103.00

XLON

 15:08:41

00058330242TRLO0

903

103.00

XLON

 15:08:41

00058330241TRLO0

739

103.00

XLON

 15:17:37

00058330828TRLO0

10000

103.00

XLON

 15:17:37

00058330827TRLO0

816

103.00

XLON

 15:17:37

00058330826TRLO0

756

104.00

XLON

 15:56:29

00058333963TRLO0

483

104.00

XLON

 15:56:29

00058333962TRLO0

3600

104.00

XLON

 15:56:29

00058333961TRLO0

483

103.80

XLON

 15:56:30

00058333965TRLO0

5873

104.00

XLON

 16:09:43

00058335042TRLO0

2642

104.00

XLON

 16:09:43

00058335045TRLO0

1131

104.00

XLON

 16:09:43

00058335043TRLO0

236

103.80

XLON

 16:09:43

00058335047TRLO0

3614

103.80

XLON

 16:09:43

00058335046TRLO0

2987

103.60

XLON

 16:09:48

00058335054TRLO0

203

103.60

XLON

 16:09:48

00058335053TRLO0

52

103.60

XLON

 16:09:48

00058335052TRLO0

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 156290
EQS News ID: 1330413

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

