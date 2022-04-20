Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 April 2022 it purchased a total of 210,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150, 000 60,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.254 £1.040 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.236 £1.026 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.245675 £1.034983

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 709,984,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3506 1.250 XDUB 08:47:58 00058316564TRLO0 3981 1.250 XDUB 08:47:58 00058316563TRLO0 2182 1.250 XDUB 08:48:39 00058316590TRLO0 6554 1.250 XDUB 08:48:39 00058316589TRLO0 518 1.250 XDUB 08:48:39 00058316592TRLO0 6554 1.250 XDUB 08:48:39 00058316591TRLO0 977 1.250 XDUB 08:49:19 00058316619TRLO0 6112 1.250 XDUB 08:49:19 00058316618TRLO0 1433 1.250 XDUB 08:50:09 00058316690TRLO0 6112 1.250 XDUB 08:50:09 00058316689TRLO0 611 1.248 XDUB 08:56:59 00058316957TRLO0 5376 1.248 XDUB 08:56:59 00058316956TRLO0 235 1.250 XDUB 09:35:17 00058318293TRLO0 3221 1.250 XDUB 09:35:17 00058318292TRLO0 3671 1.250 XDUB 09:35:17 00058318291TRLO0 1532 1.254 XDUB 09:56:18 00058319040TRLO0 7555 1.250 XDUB 09:57:28 00058319061TRLO0 5207 1.244 XDUB 10:03:21 00058319235TRLO0 845 1.236 XDUB 13:38:25 00058325416TRLO0 6205 1.236 XDUB 13:38:25 00058325415TRLO0 6418 1.236 XDUB 14:22:25 00058326753TRLO0 5719 1.238 XDUB 14:42:41 00058328803TRLO0 1101 1.238 XDUB 14:42:41 00058328802TRLO0 6326 1.238 XDUB 14:42:41 00058328801TRLO0 1139 1.238 XDUB 14:42:41 00058328800TRLO0 1119 1.238 XDUB 15:17:37 00058330831TRLO0 3166 1.238 XDUB 15:17:37 00058330830TRLO0 6249 1.238 XDUB 15:17:37 00058330829TRLO0 6637 1.236 XDUB 15:34:37 00058332180TRLO0 588 1.244 XDUB 15:48:58 00058333362TRLO0 2800 1.244 XDUB 15:48:58 00058333361TRLO0 2800 1.244 XDUB 15:48:58 00058333360TRLO0 572 1.244 XDUB 15:48:58 00058333359TRLO0 219 1.244 XDUB 15:48:58 00058333358TRLO0 5839 1.244 XDUB 15:50:51 00058333558TRLO0 6 1.250 XDUB 15:56:28 00058333958TRLO0 1057 1.252 XDUB 15:58:47 00058334124TRLO0 6478 1.252 XDUB 15:58:47 00058334125TRLO0 2310 1.252 XDUB 15:58:47 00058334127TRLO0 5798 1.252 XDUB 15:58:47 00058334126TRLO0 6596 1.252 XDUB 16:09:43 00058335041TRLO0 4676 1.250 XDUB 16:09:43 00058335044TRLO0

London Stock Exchange