01.06.2022 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 1 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 31 May 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.082

 

£0.921

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.074

£0.910

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.07858

£0.91778

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,374,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

556

1.076

XDUB

 08:15:01

00059215574TRLO0

2595

1.076

XDUB

 08:15:01

00059215575TRLO0

3726

1.076

XDUB

 08:15:01

00059215576TRLO0

1671

1.078

XDUB

 10:03:23

00059219541TRLO0

2400

1.078

XDUB

 10:03:23

00059219542TRLO0

2400

1.078

XDUB

 10:03:23

00059219543TRLO0

403

1.078

XDUB

 10:03:23

00059219544TRLO0

3024

1.082

XDUB

 12:42:01

00059224815TRLO0

3091

1.082

XDUB

 12:42:01

00059224816TRLO0

1813

1.074

XDUB

 14:08:04

00059227033TRLO0

4554

1.074

XDUB

 14:08:04

00059227034TRLO0

5082

1.082

XDUB

 16:02:46

00059233938TRLO0

3685

1.082

XDUB

 16:02:46

00059233939TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1150

91.00

XLON

 08:20:44

00059215979TRLO0

1935

91.00

XLON

 08:20:44

00059215978TRLO0

2500

91.90

XLON

 10:03:23

00059219545TRLO0

62

92.10

XLON

 12:14:55

00059224171TRLO0

229

92.10

XLON

 12:14:55

00059224170TRLO0

1384

92.10

XLON

 12:14:55

00059224169TRLO0

1472

92.10

XLON

 12:14:55

00059224172TRLO0

3044

91.90

XLON

 14:42:21

00059229339TRLO0

60

91.90

XLON

 14:42:21

00059229338TRLO0

3164

92.00

XLON

 16:03:10

00059233957TRLO0

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 165312
EQS News ID: 1365523

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1365523&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten