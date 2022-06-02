02.06.2022 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 2 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.082

 

£0.922

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.060

£0.904

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.074338

£0.914188

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,324,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6872

1.082

XDUB

 08:43:28

00059238769TRLO0

1956

1.072

XDUB

 10:18:46

00059241889TRLO0

893

1.072

XDUB

 10:18:46

00059241888TRLO0

543

1.072

XDUB

 10:21:34

00059241958TRLO0

841

1.072

XDUB

 10:21:34

00059241957TRLO0

1776

1.072

XDUB

 10:58:43

00059243341TRLO0

4390

1.076

XDUB

 11:38:11

00059244837TRLO0

2520

1.076

XDUB

 11:38:11

00059244836TRLO0

4129

1.078

XDUB

 14:38:34

00059252106TRLO0

2000

1.076

XDUB

 14:50:48

00059253559TRLO0

143

1.070

XDUB

 15:13:31

00059256050TRLO0

103

1.070

XDUB

 15:13:31

00059256051TRLO0

61

1.070

XDUB

 15:13:36

00059256056TRLO0

38

1.070

XDUB

 15:13:40

00059256072TRLO0

21

1.070

XDUB

 15:13:45

00059256082TRLO0

29

1.070

XDUB

 15:13:49

00059256089TRLO0

26

1.070

XDUB

 15:16:04

00059256279TRLO0

954

1.070

XDUB

 15:16:37

00059256327TRLO0

3990

1.070

XDUB

 15:16:37

00059256326TRLO0

2000

1.064

XDUB

 15:49:21

00059259468TRLO0

1715

1.060

XDUB

 16:02:21

00059260618TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

652

92.20

XLON

 08:12:01

00059237663TRLO0

2328

92.20

XLON

 08:12:01

00059237664TRLO0

2992

91.20

XLON

 09:39:56

00059241050TRLO0

2500

91.50

XLON

 12:39:09

00059246781TRLO0

2682

91.30

XLON

 13:27:21

00059248253TRLO0

1747

91.50

XLON

 14:56:57

00059254223TRLO0

1000

90.40

XLON

 15:34:36

00059257982TRLO0

1099

90.80

XLON

 15:47:51

00059259329TRLO0

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 165616
EQS News ID: 1366645

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366645&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten