Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096 £0.933 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.080 £0.918 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.083915 £0.924716

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,274,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3149 1.080 XDUB 09:13:30 00059290812TRLO0 795 1.080 XDUB 09:13:30 00059290811TRLO0 2916 1.080 XDUB 09:13:30 00059290810TRLO0 1800 1.080 XDUB 10:35:03 00059294228TRLO0 3018 1.080 XDUB 10:35:17 00059294232TRLO0 2932 1.080 XDUB 10:35:17 00059294231TRLO0 1931 1.080 XDUB 14:03:54 00059300674TRLO0 2000 1.080 XDUB 14:04:29 00059300684TRLO0 5815 1.082 XDUB 14:38:28 00059301974TRLO0 1200 1.084 XDUB 14:38:28 00059301976TRLO0 2000 1.084 XDUB 14:38:28 00059301975TRLO0 1169 1.096 XDUB 16:05:24 00059307432TRLO0 1500 1.096 XDUB 16:05:24 00059307431TRLO0 1520 1.096 XDUB 16:05:24 00059307430TRLO0 3255 1.094 XDUB 16:08:10 00059307623TRLO0

London Stock Exchange