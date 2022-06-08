08.06.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
08-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
 8 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 7 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

 

£0.933

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080

£0.918

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.083915

£0.924716

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,274,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3149

1.080

XDUB

 09:13:30

00059290812TRLO0

795

1.080

XDUB

 09:13:30

00059290811TRLO0

2916

1.080

XDUB

 09:13:30

00059290810TRLO0

1800

1.080

XDUB

 10:35:03

00059294228TRLO0

3018

1.080

XDUB

 10:35:17

00059294232TRLO0

2932

1.080

XDUB

 10:35:17

00059294231TRLO0

1931

1.080

XDUB

 14:03:54

00059300674TRLO0

2000

1.080

XDUB

 14:04:29

00059300684TRLO0

5815

1.082

XDUB

 14:38:28

00059301974TRLO0

1200

1.084

XDUB

 14:38:28

00059301976TRLO0

2000

1.084

XDUB

 14:38:28

00059301975TRLO0

1169

1.096

XDUB

 16:05:24

00059307432TRLO0

1500

1.096

XDUB

 16:05:24

00059307431TRLO0

1520

1.096

XDUB

 16:05:24

00059307430TRLO0

3255

1.094

XDUB

 16:08:10

00059307623TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

395

93.00

XLON

 08:09:40

00059288687TRLO0

1716

92.50

XLON

 08:32:41

00059289602TRLO0

1302

92.50

XLON

 08:32:41

00059289603TRLO0

2500

92.20

XLON

 11:07:24

00059294893TRLO0

2500

91.80

XLON

 12:42:30

00059298203TRLO0

3022

92.30

XLON

 14:24:06

00059301401TRLO0

264

93.30

XLON

 16:08:03

00059307618TRLO0

828

93.30

XLON

 16:08:03

00059307619TRLO0

615

93.30

XLON

 16:08:03

00059307620TRLO0

1858

93.10

XLON

 16:10:03

00059307712TRLO0

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 166775
EQS News ID: 1370465

 
