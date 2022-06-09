09.06.2022 08:00:26

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
09-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
 9 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 8 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

 

£0.934

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.078

£0.925

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.08318

£0.929181

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,224,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2000

1.088

XDUB

 08:26:16

00059310950TRLO0

123

1.082

XDUB

 08:47:05

00059311408TRLO0

1306

1.082

XDUB

 08:47:05

00059311409TRLO0

4470

1.082

XDUB

 08:47:05

00059311410TRLO0

2000

1.090

XDUB

 09:59:50

00059313507TRLO0

4632

1.090

XDUB

 11:02:41

00059315431TRLO0

1150

1.090

XDUB

 11:02:41

00059315432TRLO0

4203

1.080

XDUB

 12:55:28

00059318510TRLO0

1468

1.080

XDUB

 12:55:28

00059318511TRLO0

6109

1.082

XDUB

 15:06:01

00059324117TRLO0

427

1.078

XDUB

 15:37:28

00059326406TRLO0

2833

1.078

XDUB

 15:37:28

00059326407TRLO0

3248

1.080

XDUB

 16:10:43

00059329450TRLO0

293

1.080

XDUB

 16:10:43

00059329451TRLO0

60

1.080

XDUB

 16:10:43

00059329452TRLO0

678

1.080

XDUB

 16:10:57

00059329461TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

645

93.20

XLON

 08:14:56

00059310759TRLO0

3359

93.00

XLON

 08:52:56

00059311567TRLO0

2500

93.40

XLON

 09:34:43

00059312817TRLO0

2966

92.80

XLON

 12:18:23

00059317875TRLO0

2500

92.80

XLON

 14:42:54

00059322581TRLO0

2500

92.60

XLON

 15:31:23

00059325948TRLO0

519

92.50

XLON

 15:58:24

00059328434TRLO0

11

92.60

XLON

 16:09:11

00059329319TRLO0

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 167033
EQS News ID: 1371419

 
