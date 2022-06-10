10.06.2022 08:00:14

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
10 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 9 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

 

£0.926

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.070

£0.917

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.075358

£0.920526

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,174,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1303

1.074

XDUB

 08:12:51

00059333078TRLO0

794

1.070

XDUB

 08:31:50

00059333755TRLO0

162

1.070

XDUB

 08:31:50

00059333756TRLO0

5013

1.070

XDUB

 08:31:50

00059333757TRLO0

521

1.072

XDUB

 10:49:41

00059337762TRLO0

5697

1.072

XDUB

 10:51:37

00059337800TRLO0

1224

1.080

XDUB

 12:33:32

00059340903TRLO0

274

1.080

XDUB

 12:33:32

00059340904TRLO0

200

1.080

XDUB

 12:33:32

00059340905TRLO0

2000

1.080

XDUB

 12:33:32

00059340906TRLO0

35

1.080

XDUB

 12:33:32

00059340907TRLO0

3114

1.072

XDUB

 14:10:05

00059345374TRLO0

1100

1.072

XDUB

 14:10:05

00059345375TRLO0

1100

1.072

XDUB

 14:10:05

00059345376TRLO0

712

1.072

XDUB

 14:10:05

00059345377TRLO0

2000

1.074

XDUB

 14:10:05

00059345378TRLO0

3320

1.074

XDUB

 14:10:05

00059345379TRLO0

4588

1.086

XDUB

 15:35:32

00059350273TRLO0

1843

1.084

XDUB

 15:50:32

00059351824TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2500

92.00

XLON

 10:42:17

00059337554TRLO0

2010

91.80

XLON

 10:51:37

00059337799TRLO0

261

91.80

XLON

 10:51:37

00059337801TRLO0

400

91.80

XLON

 10:51:37

00059337802TRLO0

2913

92.20

XLON

 12:15:20

00059339960TRLO0

2218

91.70

XLON

 14:06:05

00059345141TRLO0

846

91.70

XLON

 14:06:05

00059345140TRLO0

1681

92.60

XLON

 15:31:55

00059350089TRLO0

2171

92.30

XLON

 15:49:02

00059351630TRLO0

 

 
