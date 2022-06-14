14.06.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.044

 

£0.888

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.026

£0.880

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.033565

£0.884016

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,074,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5354

1.044

XDUB

 08:17:59

00059387415TRLO0

3194

1.028

XDUB

 09:58:19

00059393959TRLO0

2763

1.028

XDUB

 09:58:19

00059393960TRLO0

154

1.034

XDUB

 11:58:33

00059399870TRLO0

201

1.034

XDUB

 11:58:33

00059399867TRLO0

1800

1.034

XDUB

 11:58:33

00059399869TRLO0

3600

1.034

XDUB

 11:58:33

00059399868TRLO0

48

1.036

XDUB

 13:42:25

00059403531TRLO0

2000

1.036

XDUB

 13:42:25

00059403532TRLO0

3468

1.036

XDUB

 13:42:25

00059403533TRLO0

57

1.032

XDUB

 14:48:36

00059408907TRLO0

343

1.032

XDUB

 14:48:36

00059408908TRLO0

30

1.032

XDUB

 14:49:06

00059408938TRLO0

2739

1.032

XDUB

 14:49:06

00059408939TRLO0

58

1.032

XDUB

 15:19:06

00059411442TRLO0

140

1.032

XDUB

 15:19:06

00059411443TRLO0

2000

1.032

XDUB

 15:19:06

00059411444TRLO0

3846

1.032

XDUB

 15:19:06

00059411445TRLO0

1073

1.026

XDUB

 15:56:56

00059415875TRLO0

2132

1.026

XDUB

 15:56:56

00059415876TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2339

88.20

XLON

 09:01:49

00059390075TRLO0

593

88.20

XLON

 09:01:49

00059390074TRLO0

2500

88.60

XLON

 11:58:33

00059399871TRLO0

983

88.80

XLON

 13:00:14

00059402249TRLO0

2755

88.80

XLON

 13:29:30

00059403132TRLO0

2524

88.30

XLON

 14:41:02

00059408100TRLO0

631

88.30

XLON

 14:41:02

00059408099TRLO0

1640

88.00

XLON

 16:01:04

00059416254TRLO0

1035

88.00

XLON

 16:01:04

00059416255TRLO0

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 167963
EQS News ID: 1374583

 
