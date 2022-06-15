Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15.06.2022 08:00:06

15 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.028

 

£0.880

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.006

£0.872

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.015622

£0.876202

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,024,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5880

1.028

XDUB

 08:30:52

00059421801TRLO0

2000

1.024

XDUB

 09:58:05

00059425865TRLO0

2000

1.024

XDUB

 10:00:11

00059425988TRLO0

2888

1.024

XDUB

 10:00:11

00059425987TRLO0

1404

1.012

XDUB

 12:36:24

00059435158TRLO0

1619

1.012

XDUB

 12:36:24

00059435156TRLO0

2666

1.012

XDUB

 12:36:24

00059435157TRLO0

1075

1.012

XDUB

 14:28:50

00059444148TRLO0

3955

1.012

XDUB

 14:28:50

00059444149TRLO0

2772

1.010

XDUB

 15:13:07

00059448440TRLO0

2000

1.006

XDUB

 15:23:21

00059449291TRLO0

2733

1.006

XDUB

 15:23:21

00059449290TRLO0

460

1.008

XDUB

 16:10:22

00059454161TRLO0

1648

1.008

XDUB

 16:10:22

00059454159TRLO0

1900

1.008

XDUB

 16:10:22

00059454160TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3173

87.90

XLON

 09:07:09

00059423463TRLO0

2500

88.00

XLON

 09:07:09

00059423464TRLO0

570

87.70

XLON

 14:25:05

00059443998TRLO0

2250

87.70

XLON

 14:28:50

00059444147TRLO0

70

87.70

XLON

 14:28:50

00059444146TRLO0

2547

87.40

XLON

 15:18:00

00059448786TRLO0

635

87.40

XLON

 15:18:00

00059448785TRLO0

2500

87.20

XLON

 16:05:46

00059453666TRLO0

755

87.20

XLON

 16:09:50

00059454061TRLO0

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 168275
EQS News ID: 1375637

 
