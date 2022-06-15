Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.028 £0.880 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.006 £0.872 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.015622 £0.876202

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,024,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5880 1.028 XDUB 08:30:52 00059421801TRLO0 2000 1.024 XDUB 09:58:05 00059425865TRLO0 2000 1.024 XDUB 10:00:11 00059425988TRLO0 2888 1.024 XDUB 10:00:11 00059425987TRLO0 1404 1.012 XDUB 12:36:24 00059435158TRLO0 1619 1.012 XDUB 12:36:24 00059435156TRLO0 2666 1.012 XDUB 12:36:24 00059435157TRLO0 1075 1.012 XDUB 14:28:50 00059444148TRLO0 3955 1.012 XDUB 14:28:50 00059444149TRLO0 2772 1.010 XDUB 15:13:07 00059448440TRLO0 2000 1.006 XDUB 15:23:21 00059449291TRLO0 2733 1.006 XDUB 15:23:21 00059449290TRLO0 460 1.008 XDUB 16:10:22 00059454161TRLO0 1648 1.008 XDUB 16:10:22 00059454159TRLO0 1900 1.008 XDUB 16:10:22 00059454160TRLO0

London Stock Exchange