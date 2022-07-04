Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.07.2022 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.000

 

£0.867

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.992

£0.858

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.997526

£0.863339

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 699,388,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

18

0.995

XDUB

 08:48:27

00059818294TRLO0

18

0.995

XDUB

 08:49:27

00059818314TRLO0

732

0.995

XDUB

 08:51:38

00059818393TRLO0

3400

0.995

XDUB

 08:51:38

00059818392TRLO0

2500

0.995

XDUB

 08:51:38

00059818394TRLO0

4567

0.996

XDUB

 09:52:57

00059821625TRLO0

2500

0.996

XDUB

 09:52:57

00059821626TRLO0

2500

0.997

XDUB

 10:21:24

00059822882TRLO0

2500

0.997

XDUB

 10:30:24

00059823188TRLO0

2588

0.999

XDUB

 11:04:46

00059824192TRLO0

1639

0.999

XDUB

 11:04:46

00059824193TRLO0

4652

0.998

XDUB

 11:06:20

00059824250TRLO0

4055

0.999

XDUB

 11:27:40

00059824841TRLO0

2500

0.998

XDUB

 11:37:28

00059825193TRLO0

2500

0.998

XDUB

 11:37:42

00059825211TRLO0

2500

0.997

XDUB

 11:40:52

00059825398TRLO0

4946

0.992

XDUB

 11:41:06

00059825406TRLO0

5090

0.993

XDUB

 12:10:07

00059826891TRLO0

236

0.992

XDUB

 13:59:33

00059831922TRLO0

4792

1.000

XDUB

 15:04:38

00059836504TRLO0

906

0.999

XDUB

 15:08:45

00059836751TRLO0

663

1.000

XDUB

 15:08:45

00059836752TRLO0

740

1.000

XDUB

 15:08:45

00059836753TRLO0

1042

0.995

XDUB

 15:25:25

00059838020TRLO0

716

0.996

XDUB

 15:25:25

00059838022TRLO0

2500

0.996

XDUB

 15:25:25

00059838021TRLO0

880

0.998

XDUB

 16:01:56

00059840265TRLO0

480

0.998

XDUB

 16:01:56

00059840264TRLO0

1326

0.998

XDUB

 16:01:56

00059840263TRLO0

527

1.000

XDUB

 16:18:37

00059841610TRLO0

1695

1.000

XDUB

 16:24:23

00059842035TRLO0

14806

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842475TRLO0

11134

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842474TRLO0

236

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842473TRLO0

2621

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842472TRLO0

789

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842471TRLO0

26

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842470TRLO0

95

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842469TRLO0

90

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842468TRLO0

1238

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842467TRLO0

1419

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842466TRLO0

969

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842465TRLO0

869

0.999

XDUB

 16:30:26

00059842464TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6070

86.50

XLON

 10:51:37

00059823883TRLO0

729

86.50

XLON

 10:51:37

00059823884TRLO0

14918

86.50

XLON

 10:51:37

00059823885TRLO0

3610

86.50

XLON

 10:52:20

00059823898TRLO0

254

86.50

XLON

 10:52:20

00059823897TRLO0

3610

86.50

XLON

 10:55:10

00059823958TRLO0

3881

86.50

XLON

 10:56:50

00059823989TRLO0

2588

86.50

XLON

 11:04:50

00059824194TRLO0

360

86.50

XLON

 11:21:07

00059824674TRLO0

3333

86.50

XLON

 11:21:07

00059824673TRLO0

126

86.40

XLON

 11:27:40

00059824842TRLO0

1874

86.40

XLON

 11:27:40

00059824843TRLO0

1019

86.40

XLON

 11:27:40

00059824845TRLO0

916

86.40

XLON

 11:27:40

00059824844TRLO0

3944

86.10

XLON

 11:41:05

00059825405TRLO0

3250

85.90

XLON

 12:58:00

00059829051TRLO0

525

85.90

XLON

 12:58:00

00059829050TRLO0

582

85.80

XLON

 12:58:03

00059829055TRLO0

2

85.80

XLON

 13:30:12

00059830761TRLO0

16

85.80

XLON

 13:35:11

00059830959TRLO0

3490

86.00

XLON

 13:49:44

00059831484TRLO0

3

86.00

XLON

 13:49:44

00059831483TRLO0

18

86.00

XLON

 14:34:17

00059833771TRLO0

1200

86.70

XLON

 15:03:35

00059836312TRLO0

2306

86.70

XLON

 15:03:35

00059836313TRLO0

3534

86.60

XLON

 15:03:35

00059836315TRLO0

196

86.60

XLON

 15:03:35

00059836314TRLO0

3429

86.50

XLON

 15:03:39

00059836340TRLO0

3371

85.90

XLON

 15:38:53

00059838852TRLO0

148

86.20

XLON

 16:35:00

00059842482TRLO0

11664

86.20

XLON

 16:35:00

00059842481TRLO0

19034

86.20

XLON

 16:35:00

00059842480TRLO0

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 172213
EQS News ID: 1389417

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

