Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

4 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.000 £0.867 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.992 £0.858 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.997526 £0.863339

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 699,388,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 18 0.995 XDUB 08:48:27 00059818294TRLO0 18 0.995 XDUB 08:49:27 00059818314TRLO0 732 0.995 XDUB 08:51:38 00059818393TRLO0 3400 0.995 XDUB 08:51:38 00059818392TRLO0 2500 0.995 XDUB 08:51:38 00059818394TRLO0 4567 0.996 XDUB 09:52:57 00059821625TRLO0 2500 0.996 XDUB 09:52:57 00059821626TRLO0 2500 0.997 XDUB 10:21:24 00059822882TRLO0 2500 0.997 XDUB 10:30:24 00059823188TRLO0 2588 0.999 XDUB 11:04:46 00059824192TRLO0 1639 0.999 XDUB 11:04:46 00059824193TRLO0 4652 0.998 XDUB 11:06:20 00059824250TRLO0 4055 0.999 XDUB 11:27:40 00059824841TRLO0 2500 0.998 XDUB 11:37:28 00059825193TRLO0 2500 0.998 XDUB 11:37:42 00059825211TRLO0 2500 0.997 XDUB 11:40:52 00059825398TRLO0 4946 0.992 XDUB 11:41:06 00059825406TRLO0 5090 0.993 XDUB 12:10:07 00059826891TRLO0 236 0.992 XDUB 13:59:33 00059831922TRLO0 4792 1.000 XDUB 15:04:38 00059836504TRLO0 906 0.999 XDUB 15:08:45 00059836751TRLO0 663 1.000 XDUB 15:08:45 00059836752TRLO0 740 1.000 XDUB 15:08:45 00059836753TRLO0 1042 0.995 XDUB 15:25:25 00059838020TRLO0 716 0.996 XDUB 15:25:25 00059838022TRLO0 2500 0.996 XDUB 15:25:25 00059838021TRLO0 880 0.998 XDUB 16:01:56 00059840265TRLO0 480 0.998 XDUB 16:01:56 00059840264TRLO0 1326 0.998 XDUB 16:01:56 00059840263TRLO0 527 1.000 XDUB 16:18:37 00059841610TRLO0 1695 1.000 XDUB 16:24:23 00059842035TRLO0 14806 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842475TRLO0 11134 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842474TRLO0 236 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842473TRLO0 2621 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842472TRLO0 789 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842471TRLO0 26 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842470TRLO0 95 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842469TRLO0 90 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842468TRLO0 1238 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842467TRLO0 1419 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842466TRLO0 969 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842465TRLO0 869 0.999 XDUB 16:30:26 00059842464TRLO0

London Stock Exchange



