Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 8 July 2022 it purchased a total of 240,694 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 140,694 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.052 £0.890 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.040 £0.878 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.046415 £0.886105

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,720,993 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 217 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939097TRLO0 1300 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939096TRLO0 1939 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939095TRLO0 895 1.048 XDUB 08:47:14 00059939094TRLO0 4145 1.052 XDUB 09:09:20 00059939664TRLO0 4621 1.052 XDUB 09:12:46 00059939795TRLO0 2500 1.052 XDUB 09:12:46 00059939799TRLO0 2079 1.052 XDUB 09:12:46 00059939800TRLO0 4696 1.050 XDUB 09:18:37 00059939944TRLO0 2965 1.040 XDUB 09:42:46 00059940551TRLO0 1553 1.040 XDUB 09:42:46 00059940550TRLO0 6685 1.044 XDUB 10:46:26 00059942482TRLO0 3957 1.048 XDUB 11:15:36 00059943385TRLO0 507 1.048 XDUB 11:15:36 00059943384TRLO0 4161 1.046 XDUB 11:49:02 00059944663TRLO0 4973 1.046 XDUB 12:15:50 00059945488TRLO0 2840 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947226TRLO0 1300 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947225TRLO0 648 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947228TRLO0 3900 1.042 XDUB 13:33:00 00059947227TRLO0 6045 1.040 XDUB 14:51:38 00059950244TRLO0 4681 1.040 XDUB 15:02:00 00059950659TRLO0 2500 1.040 XDUB 15:02:00 00059950660TRLO0 7200 1.046 XDUB 15:11:30 00059951116TRLO0 2500 1.044 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951203TRLO0 747 1.046 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951206TRLO0 6500 1.046 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951205TRLO0 1300 1.046 XDUB 15:12:49 00059951204TRLO0 5391 1.046 XDUB 15:26:19 00059952014TRLO0 4211 1.046 XDUB 15:26:19 00059952013TRLO0 4122 1.046 XDUB 15:38:19 00059952923TRLO0 3725 1.046 XDUB 15:38:19 00059952922TRLO0 2243 1.046 XDUB 15:49:12 00059953836TRLO0 2155 1.046 XDUB 15:49:12 00059953835TRLO0 4632 1.046 XDUB 15:50:22 00059953881TRLO0 1868 1.046 XDUB 15:56:22 00059954217TRLO0 2500 1.046 XDUB 15:56:52 00059954237TRLO0 1025 1.052 XDUB 16:10:50 00059955068TRLO0 3550 1.052 XDUB 16:10:50 00059955069TRLO0 2600 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955222TRLO0 1300 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955223TRLO0 396 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955224TRLO0 2500 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955226TRLO0 1200 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955227TRLO0 1618 1.052 XDUB 16:12:50 00059955228TRLO0 1594 1.050 XDUB 16:12:51 00059955234TRLO0 2500 1.050 XDUB 16:12:51 00059955233TRLO0 4210 1.046 XDUB 16:16:07 00059955418TRLO0

London Stock Exchange



