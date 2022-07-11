Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 8 July 2022 it purchased a total of 240,694 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

140,694

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.052

 

£0.890

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.040

£0.878

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.046415

£0.886105

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,720,993 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

217

1.048

XDUB

 08:47:14

00059939097TRLO0

1300

1.048

XDUB

 08:47:14

00059939096TRLO0

1939

1.048

XDUB

 08:47:14

00059939095TRLO0

895

1.048

XDUB

 08:47:14

00059939094TRLO0

4145

1.052

XDUB

 09:09:20

00059939664TRLO0

4621

1.052

XDUB

 09:12:46

00059939795TRLO0

2500

1.052

XDUB

 09:12:46

00059939799TRLO0

2079

1.052

XDUB

 09:12:46

00059939800TRLO0

4696

1.050

XDUB

 09:18:37

00059939944TRLO0

2965

1.040

XDUB

 09:42:46

00059940551TRLO0

1553

1.040

XDUB

 09:42:46

00059940550TRLO0

6685

1.044

XDUB

 10:46:26

00059942482TRLO0

3957

1.048

XDUB

 11:15:36

00059943385TRLO0

507

1.048

XDUB

 11:15:36

00059943384TRLO0

4161

1.046

XDUB

 11:49:02

00059944663TRLO0

4973

1.046

XDUB

 12:15:50

00059945488TRLO0

2840

1.042

XDUB

 13:33:00

00059947226TRLO0

1300

1.042

XDUB

 13:33:00

00059947225TRLO0

648

1.042

XDUB

 13:33:00

00059947228TRLO0

3900

1.042

XDUB

 13:33:00

00059947227TRLO0

6045

1.040

XDUB

 14:51:38

00059950244TRLO0

4681

1.040

XDUB

 15:02:00

00059950659TRLO0

2500

1.040

XDUB

 15:02:00

00059950660TRLO0

7200

1.046

XDUB

 15:11:30

00059951116TRLO0

2500

1.044

XDUB

 15:12:49

00059951203TRLO0

747

1.046

XDUB

 15:12:49

00059951206TRLO0

6500

1.046

XDUB

 15:12:49

00059951205TRLO0

1300

1.046

XDUB

 15:12:49

00059951204TRLO0

5391

1.046

XDUB

 15:26:19

00059952014TRLO0

4211

1.046

XDUB

 15:26:19

00059952013TRLO0

4122

1.046

XDUB

 15:38:19

00059952923TRLO0

3725

1.046

XDUB

 15:38:19

00059952922TRLO0

2243

1.046

XDUB

 15:49:12

00059953836TRLO0

2155

1.046

XDUB

 15:49:12

00059953835TRLO0

4632

1.046

XDUB

 15:50:22

00059953881TRLO0

1868

1.046

XDUB

 15:56:22

00059954217TRLO0

2500

1.046

XDUB

 15:56:52

00059954237TRLO0

1025

1.052

XDUB

 16:10:50

00059955068TRLO0

3550

1.052

XDUB

 16:10:50

00059955069TRLO0

2600

1.052

XDUB

 16:12:50

00059955222TRLO0

1300

1.052

XDUB

 16:12:50

00059955223TRLO0

396

1.052

XDUB

 16:12:50

00059955224TRLO0

2500

1.052

XDUB

 16:12:50

00059955226TRLO0

1200

1.052

XDUB

 16:12:50

00059955227TRLO0

1618

1.052

XDUB

 16:12:50

00059955228TRLO0

1594

1.050

XDUB

 16:12:51

00059955234TRLO0

2500

1.050

XDUB

 16:12:51

00059955233TRLO0

4210

1.046

XDUB

 16:16:07

00059955418TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

851

88.90

XLON

 09:12:46

00059939798TRLO0

1084

88.90

XLON

 09:12:46

00059939797TRLO0

1932

88.90

XLON

 09:12:46

00059939796TRLO0

2182

88.80

XLON

 09:12:47

00059939803TRLO0

1372

89.00

XLON

 09:12:59

00059939807TRLO0

2357

89.00

XLON

 09:12:59

00059939806TRLO0

3761

89.00

XLON

 09:13:59

00059939852TRLO0

1338

89.00

XLON

 09:15:04

00059939892TRLO0

2460

89.00

XLON

 09:15:04

00059939891TRLO0

1948

88.80

XLON

 09:18:37

00059939942TRLO0

3000

88.90

XLON

 09:18:37

00059939943TRLO0

1064

88.70

XLON

 09:32:36

00059940315TRLO0

2601

88.70

XLON

 09:32:36

00059940314TRLO0

2

88.30

XLON

 10:17:21

00059941553TRLO0

3856

88.30

XLON

 10:17:21

00059941554TRLO0

4

88.60

XLON

 10:53:14

00059942712TRLO0

3572

88.60

XLON

 10:53:14

00059942713TRLO0

54

88.60

XLON

 11:17:41

00059943469TRLO0

3000

88.70

XLON

 11:17:41

00059943470TRLO0

4059

88.50

XLON

 11:19:06

00059943596TRLO0

309

88.60

XLON

 12:06:04

00059945237TRLO0

3596

88.60

XLON

 12:06:04

00059945238TRLO0

3216

88.40

XLON

 13:14:45

00059946594TRLO0

232

88.40

XLON

 13:14:45

00059946593TRLO0

23

88.30

XLON

 13:32:46

00059947210TRLO0

3300

88.30

XLON

 13:32:46

00059947209TRLO0

2045

88.20

XLON

 13:32:59

00059947222TRLO0

1308

88.20

XLON

 13:32:59

00059947221TRLO0

569

87.80

XLON

 13:45:29

00059947810TRLO0

3060

87.80

XLON

 13:45:29

00059947811TRLO0

20

88.50

XLON

 15:09:03

00059951035TRLO0

3494

88.60

XLON

 15:11:30

00059951115TRLO0

9702

88.60

XLON

 15:11:30

00059951114TRLO0

3457

88.40

XLON

 15:13:25

00059951226TRLO0

551

88.60

XLON

 15:26:19

00059952012TRLO0

4188

88.60

XLON

 15:26:19

00059952011TRLO0

2

88.50

XLON

 15:37:19

00059952853TRLO0

3857

88.50

XLON

 15:37:38

00059952884TRLO0

5087

88.50

XLON

 15:49:12

00059953834TRLO0

2306

88.50

XLON

 15:49:12

00059953833TRLO0

4601

88.90

XLON

 16:12:50

00059955225TRLO0

420

88.80

XLON

 16:12:51

00059955229TRLO0

2209

88.80

XLON

 16:12:51

00059955232TRLO0

222

88.80

XLON

 16:12:51

00059955231TRLO0

1729

88.80

XLON

 16:12:51

00059955230TRLO0

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 173709
EQS News ID: 1394433

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1394433&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse







