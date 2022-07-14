Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086 £0.917 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.076 £0.908 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.080312 £0.913526

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,157,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5287 1.080 XDUB 08:44:22 00059998607TRLO0 5017 1.078 XDUB 08:50:24 00059998837TRLO0 4974 1.076 XDUB 08:50:24 00059998838TRLO0 5647 1.076 XDUB 09:03:24 00059999295TRLO0 1000 1.082 XDUB 09:28:11 00060000037TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:28:31 00060000049TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:30:30 00060000101TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:44:56 00060000609TRLO0 1933 1.082 XDUB 09:44:56 00060000610TRLO0 3580 1.082 XDUB 09:52:26 00060000946TRLO0 107 1.080 XDUB 11:38:37 00060004025TRLO0 948 1.084 XDUB 12:09:54 00060004597TRLO0 6274 1.086 XDUB 12:14:03 00060004711TRLO0 6838 1.086 XDUB 12:14:03 00060004712TRLO0 243 1.082 XDUB 13:12:51 00060006071TRLO0 5308 1.080 XDUB 13:30:13 00060006922TRLO0 4611 1.078 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008486TRLO0 1265 1.078 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008487TRLO0 2500 1.080 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008488TRLO0 3549 1.080 XDUB 13:40:07 00060008489TRLO0 5600 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013820TRLO0 511 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013821TRLO0 2132 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013847TRLO0 1489 1.080 XDUB 15:00:15 00060013848TRLO0 947 1.080 XDUB 15:15:36 00060014873TRLO0 2565 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015056TRLO0 3418 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015057TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015058TRLO0 2400 1.078 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015059TRLO0 3285 1.080 XDUB 15:16:32 00060015060TRLO0 269 1.082 XDUB 15:59:17 00060018078TRLO0 3142 1.082 XDUB 15:59:17 00060018079TRLO0 2449 1.082 XDUB 15:59:17 00060018080TRLO0 1900 1.078 XDUB 16:06:46 00060018540TRLO0 812 1.078 XDUB 16:19:50 00060019671TRLO0

London Stock Exchange



