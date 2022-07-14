Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.07.2022 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

100,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

 

£0.917

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.076

£0.908

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080312

£0.913526

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,157,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5287

1.080

XDUB

 08:44:22

00059998607TRLO0

5017

1.078

XDUB

 08:50:24

00059998837TRLO0

4974

1.076

XDUB

 08:50:24

00059998838TRLO0

5647

1.076

XDUB

 09:03:24

00059999295TRLO0

1000

1.082

XDUB

 09:28:11

00060000037TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 09:28:31

00060000049TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 09:30:30

00060000101TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 09:44:56

00060000609TRLO0

1933

1.082

XDUB

 09:44:56

00060000610TRLO0

3580

1.082

XDUB

 09:52:26

00060000946TRLO0

107

1.080

XDUB

 11:38:37

00060004025TRLO0

948

1.084

XDUB

 12:09:54

00060004597TRLO0

6274

1.086

XDUB

 12:14:03

00060004711TRLO0

6838

1.086

XDUB

 12:14:03

00060004712TRLO0

243

1.082

XDUB

 13:12:51

00060006071TRLO0

5308

1.080

XDUB

 13:30:13

00060006922TRLO0

4611

1.078

XDUB

 13:40:07

00060008486TRLO0

1265

1.078

XDUB

 13:40:07

00060008487TRLO0

2500

1.080

XDUB

 13:40:07

00060008488TRLO0

3549

1.080

XDUB

 13:40:07

00060008489TRLO0

5600

1.080

XDUB

 15:00:15

00060013820TRLO0

511

1.080

XDUB

 15:00:15

00060013821TRLO0

2132

1.080

XDUB

 15:00:15

00060013847TRLO0

1489

1.080

XDUB

 15:00:15

00060013848TRLO0

947

1.080

XDUB

 15:15:36

00060014873TRLO0

2565

1.078

XDUB

 15:16:32

00060015056TRLO0

3418

1.078

XDUB

 15:16:32

00060015057TRLO0

2500

1.078

XDUB

 15:16:32

00060015058TRLO0

2400

1.078

XDUB

 15:16:32

00060015059TRLO0

3285

1.080

XDUB

 15:16:32

00060015060TRLO0

269

1.082

XDUB

 15:59:17

00060018078TRLO0

3142

1.082

XDUB

 15:59:17

00060018079TRLO0

2449

1.082

XDUB

 15:59:17

00060018080TRLO0

1900

1.078

XDUB

 16:06:46

00060018540TRLO0

812

1.078

XDUB

 16:19:50

00060019671TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5165

90.90

XLON

 08:39:01

00059998477TRLO0

205

91.20

XLON

 08:42:35

00059998568TRLO0

4098

91.20

XLON

 08:43:38

00059998584TRLO0

4121

90.80

XLON

 08:50:24

00059998836TRLO0

794

91.20

XLON

 09:12:36

00059999575TRLO0

1796

91.60

XLON

 09:28:14

00060000038TRLO0

1084

91.60

XLON

 09:28:14

00060000039TRLO0

2

91.60

XLON

 09:28:14

00060000040TRLO0

2115

91.60

XLON

 09:28:14

00060000041TRLO0

1029

91.60

XLON

 09:28:14

00060000042TRLO0

1000

91.40

XLON

 09:28:14

00060000043TRLO0

2822

91.40

XLON

 09:28:14

00060000044TRLO0

4097

91.30

XLON

 09:28:21

00060000045TRLO0

648

91.30

XLON

 09:28:31

00060000048TRLO0

3000

91.30

XLON

 09:28:31

00060000047TRLO0

2684

91.30

XLON

 10:09:22

00060001509TRLO0

1187

91.30

XLON

 10:09:22

00060001508TRLO0

1117

91.40

XLON

 11:00:29

00060003102TRLO0

1118

91.40

XLON

 11:00:29

00060003101TRLO0

185

91.40

XLON

 11:00:29

00060003103TRLO0

117

91.40

XLON

 11:05:46

00060003260TRLO0

1826

91.40

XLON

 11:10:24

00060003396TRLO0

351

91.40

XLON

 11:10:24

00060003395TRLO0

18

91.40

XLON

 11:10:24

00060003394TRLO0

1062

91.40

XLON

 11:10:24

00060003393TRLO0

194

91.40

XLON

 11:10:24

00060003392TRLO0

4052

91.60

XLON

 12:14:03

00060004708TRLO0

249

91.70

XLON

 12:14:03

00060004709TRLO0

299

91.70

XLON

 12:14:03

00060004710TRLO0

4791

91.60

XLON

 12:14:04

00060004713TRLO0

36

91.30

XLON

 13:12:51

00060006072TRLO0

156

91.50

XLON

 13:30:04

00060006806TRLO0

1408

91.50

XLON

 13:30:04

00060006805TRLO0

2665

91.50

XLON

 13:30:04

00060006807TRLO0

4277

91.40

XLON

 13:30:11

00060006912TRLO0

3435

91.30

XLON

 14:17:59

00060010624TRLO0

241

91.30

XLON

 14:17:59

00060010623TRLO0

2684

91.20

XLON

 14:20:15

00060010764TRLO0

1629

91.20

XLON

 14:20:15

00060010765TRLO0

3000

91.10

XLON

 14:35:18

00060011512TRLO0

182

91.30

XLON

 14:54:01

00060012913TRLO0

3000

91.30

XLON

 14:54:01

00060012912TRLO0

293

91.30

XLON

 14:54:01

00060012911TRLO0

2

91.30

XLON

 14:54:01

00060012910TRLO0

3672

91.30

XLON

 15:04:18

00060014217TRLO0

4258

91.40

XLON

 15:15:06

00060014837TRLO0

3150

91.30

XLON

 15:16:23

00060015045TRLO0

1041

91.30

XLON

 15:16:23

00060015046TRLO0

1887

91.60

XLON

 15:50:28

00060017520TRLO0

2059

91.60

XLON

 15:51:44

00060017616TRLO0

3979

91.60

XLON

 15:58:51

00060018058TRLO0

2069

91.70

XLON

 15:58:51

00060018059TRLO0

1434

91.40

XLON

 16:10:51

00060019086TRLO0

1108

91.40

XLON

 16:11:51

00060019172TRLO0

1109

91.40

XLON

 16:11:51

00060019171TRLO0

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 174568
EQS News ID: 1397559

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

