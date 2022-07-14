|
14.07.2022 08:00:11
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
14 July 2022
Cairn Homes plc (the Company)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 13 July 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 697,157,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
London Stock Exchange
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|174568
|EQS News ID:
|1397559
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
