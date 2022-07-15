Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 July 2022 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.076 £0.913 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.066 £0.901 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.071778 £0.908291

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,937,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2011 1.072 XDUB 08:19:20 00060022650TRLO0 15152 1.074 XDUB 08:19:20 00060022651TRLO0 2011 1.072 XDUB 08:31:40 00060023163TRLO0 458 1.072 XDUB 09:32:18 00060025401TRLO0 252 1.072 XDUB 09:32:18 00060025400TRLO0 1253 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025590TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025589TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025588TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025587TRLO0 5992 1.068 XDUB 09:50:02 00060025819TRLO0 2735 1.068 XDUB 09:57:54 00060025973TRLO0 2999 1.068 XDUB 09:57:54 00060025972TRLO0 5721 1.076 XDUB 11:49:06 00060029389TRLO0 7226 1.074 XDUB 12:40:01 00060031523TRLO0 30 1.074 XDUB 12:40:01 00060031522TRLO0 123 1.074 XDUB 12:51:01 00060031826TRLO0 5263 1.072 XDUB 13:07:49 00060032592TRLO0 1168 1.072 XDUB 13:07:49 00060032591TRLO0 1898 1.070 XDUB 13:30:53 00060033860TRLO0 1511 1.070 XDUB 13:30:53 00060033859TRLO0 908 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035324TRLO0 648 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035328TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035327TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035326TRLO0 2800 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035325TRLO0 176 1.076 XDUB 14:24:33 00060036615TRLO0 2081 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038491TRLO0 328 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038492TRLO0 127 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038493TRLO0 1861 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038494TRLO0 1743 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038495TRLO0 3233 1.076 XDUB 14:42:23 00060038512TRLO0 369 1.074 XDUB 15:05:45 00060041724TRLO0 307 1.074 XDUB 15:06:01 00060041767TRLO0 5185 1.074 XDUB 15:06:01 00060041766TRLO0 6024 1.070 XDUB 15:10:38 00060042490TRLO0 5644 1.066 XDUB 15:22:36 00060044046TRLO0 2500 1.066 XDUB 15:45:36 00060046614TRLO0 15318 1.070 XDUB 15:59:54 00060047936TRLO0 2174 1.070 XDUB 15:59:54 00060047935TRLO0 2924 1.072 XDUB 16:03:00 00060048328TRLO0 157 1.070 XDUB 16:07:53 00060048893TRLO0 2390 1.074 XDUB 16:12:39 00060049334TRLO0 300 1.074 XDUB 16:12:48 00060049349TRLO0

London Stock Exchange



