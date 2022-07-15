Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 14 July 2022 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

120,000

100,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.076

 

£0.913

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.066

£0.901

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.071778

£0.908291

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,937,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2011

1.072

XDUB

 08:19:20

00060022650TRLO0

15152

1.074

XDUB

 08:19:20

00060022651TRLO0

2011

1.072

XDUB

 08:31:40

00060023163TRLO0

458

1.072

XDUB

 09:32:18

00060025401TRLO0

252

1.072

XDUB

 09:32:18

00060025400TRLO0

1253

1.072

XDUB

 09:39:58

00060025590TRLO0

1400

1.072

XDUB

 09:39:58

00060025589TRLO0

1400

1.072

XDUB

 09:39:58

00060025588TRLO0

1400

1.072

XDUB

 09:39:58

00060025587TRLO0

5992

1.068

XDUB

 09:50:02

00060025819TRLO0

2735

1.068

XDUB

 09:57:54

00060025973TRLO0

2999

1.068

XDUB

 09:57:54

00060025972TRLO0

5721

1.076

XDUB

 11:49:06

00060029389TRLO0

7226

1.074

XDUB

 12:40:01

00060031523TRLO0

30

1.074

XDUB

 12:40:01

00060031522TRLO0

123

1.074

XDUB

 12:51:01

00060031826TRLO0

5263

1.072

XDUB

 13:07:49

00060032592TRLO0

1168

1.072

XDUB

 13:07:49

00060032591TRLO0

1898

1.070

XDUB

 13:30:53

00060033860TRLO0

1511

1.070

XDUB

 13:30:53

00060033859TRLO0

908

1.072

XDUB

 13:57:58

00060035324TRLO0

648

1.072

XDUB

 13:57:58

00060035328TRLO0

1400

1.072

XDUB

 13:57:58

00060035327TRLO0

1400

1.072

XDUB

 13:57:58

00060035326TRLO0

2800

1.072

XDUB

 13:57:58

00060035325TRLO0

176

1.076

XDUB

 14:24:33

00060036615TRLO0

2081

1.076

XDUB

 14:42:15

00060038491TRLO0

328

1.076

XDUB

 14:42:15

00060038492TRLO0

127

1.076

XDUB

 14:42:15

00060038493TRLO0

1861

1.076

XDUB

 14:42:15

00060038494TRLO0

1743

1.076

XDUB

 14:42:15

00060038495TRLO0

3233

1.076

XDUB

 14:42:23

00060038512TRLO0

369

1.074

XDUB

 15:05:45

00060041724TRLO0

307

1.074

XDUB

 15:06:01

00060041767TRLO0

5185

1.074

XDUB

 15:06:01

00060041766TRLO0

6024

1.070

XDUB

 15:10:38

00060042490TRLO0

5644

1.066

XDUB

 15:22:36

00060044046TRLO0

2500

1.066

XDUB

 15:45:36

00060046614TRLO0

15318

1.070

XDUB

 15:59:54

00060047936TRLO0

2174

1.070

XDUB

 15:59:54

00060047935TRLO0

2924

1.072

XDUB

 16:03:00

00060048328TRLO0

157

1.070

XDUB

 16:07:53

00060048893TRLO0

2390

1.074

XDUB

 16:12:39

00060049334TRLO0

300

1.074

XDUB

 16:12:48

00060049349TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

920

90.30

XLON

 08:11:23

00060022281TRLO0

3865

90.50

XLON

 08:32:35

00060023206TRLO0

4481

90.90

XLON

 09:05:17

00060024327TRLO0

3232

91.00

XLON

 09:24:04

00060025094TRLO0

1382

91.00

XLON

 09:24:04

00060025093TRLO0

4033

91.00

XLON

 09:24:04

00060025098TRLO0

193

91.00

XLON

 09:24:04

00060025097TRLO0

807

90.60

XLON

 09:47:04

00060025745TRLO0

3879

90.30

XLON

 09:57:54

00060025974TRLO0

3000

90.40

XLON

 09:57:54

00060025975TRLO0

4069

91.00

XLON

 10:34:22

00060027183TRLO0

270

91.20

XLON

 11:26:57

00060028677TRLO0

363

91.20

XLON

 11:35:25

00060028863TRLO0

363

91.20

XLON

 11:35:56

00060028894TRLO0

3000

91.30

XLON

 11:43:05

00060029205TRLO0

3000

91.30

XLON

 11:43:05

00060029206TRLO0

4523

90.90

XLON

 11:51:09

00060029552TRLO0

3000

90.70

XLON

 13:09:44

00060032645TRLO0

4160

90.40

XLON

 13:37:01

00060034263TRLO0

3757

90.80

XLON

 13:52:28

00060035025TRLO0

4603

90.80

XLON

 13:57:58

00060035323TRLO0

378

90.80

XLON

 13:57:58

00060035322TRLO0

4071

91.10

XLON

 14:08:39

00060035743TRLO0

3000

91.10

XLON

 14:08:39

00060035744TRLO0

3000

91.10

XLON

 14:22:04

00060036494TRLO0

3816

91.10

XLON

 14:42:15

00060038490TRLO0

336

90.90

XLON

 14:43:28

00060038761TRLO0

4261

90.90

XLON

 14:43:28

00060038762TRLO0

512

91.00

XLON

 15:01:24

00060040786TRLO0

3277

91.00

XLON

 15:01:24

00060040785TRLO0

4137

90.80

XLON

 15:05:45

00060041723TRLO0

750

90.10

XLON

 15:19:36

00060043761TRLO0

5000

90.20

XLON

 15:19:36

00060043762TRLO0

137

90.60

XLON

 15:44:08

00060046447TRLO0

454

90.60

XLON

 15:44:16

00060046483TRLO0

2479

90.60

XLON

 15:44:16

00060046482TRLO0

1162

90.60

XLON

 15:44:16

00060046481TRLO0

4

91.00

XLON

 16:08:00

00060048895TRLO0

6326

91.10

XLON

 16:14:56

00060049595TRLO0

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 174875
EQS News ID: 1398427

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

