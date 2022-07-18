Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

 

£0.927

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.082

£0.918

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086893

£0.922461

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,862,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

27

1.086

XDUB

 10:38:01

00060058636TRLO0

250

1.086

XDUB

 10:54:15

00060059160TRLO0

10400

1.088

XDUB

 11:11:23

00060059856TRLO0

4851

1.086

XDUB

 11:11:23

00060059863TRLO0

1664

1.086

XDUB

 11:11:23

00060059862TRLO0

408

1.086

XDUB

 11:11:23

00060059861TRLO0

2500

1.088

XDUB

 12:13:03

00060061811TRLO0

5500

1.086

XDUB

 12:22:05

00060062142TRLO0

197

1.086

XDUB

 12:30:18

00060062400TRLO0

1836

1.082

XDUB

 13:57:35

00060065054TRLO0

1600

1.088

XDUB

 14:30:15

00060066294TRLO0

2500

1.088

XDUB

 14:30:15

00060066293TRLO0

1700

1.088

XDUB

 14:33:32

00060066571TRLO0

2500

1.088

XDUB

 14:33:32

00060066570TRLO0

4299

1.082

XDUB

 14:56:25

00060068354TRLO0

46

1.082

XDUB

 14:56:25

00060068353TRLO0

5945

1.088

XDUB

 15:45:51

00060070654TRLO0

977

1.090

XDUB

 16:08:00

00060071740TRLO0

2800

1.090

XDUB

 16:08:00

00060071739TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2143

92.10

XLON

 11:11:23

00060059859TRLO0

2102

92.10

XLON

 11:11:23

00060059858TRLO0

33

92.10

XLON

 11:11:23

00060059857TRLO0

3000

92.10

XLON

 11:11:23

00060059860TRLO0

146

92.20

XLON

 12:30:21

00060062405TRLO0

3572

92.20

XLON

 12:30:21

00060062406TRLO0

3940

91.80

XLON

 13:30:06

00060064080TRLO0

4101

92.40

XLON

 14:45:12

00060067548TRLO0

3450

92.60

XLON

 15:39:28

00060070376TRLO0

2513

92.70

XLON

 16:19:06

00060072297TRLO0

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 175186
EQS News ID: 1399331

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399331&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten