Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.090 £0.927 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.082 £0.918 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086893 £0.922461

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,862,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 27 1.086 XDUB 10:38:01 00060058636TRLO0 250 1.086 XDUB 10:54:15 00060059160TRLO0 10400 1.088 XDUB 11:11:23 00060059856TRLO0 4851 1.086 XDUB 11:11:23 00060059863TRLO0 1664 1.086 XDUB 11:11:23 00060059862TRLO0 408 1.086 XDUB 11:11:23 00060059861TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 12:13:03 00060061811TRLO0 5500 1.086 XDUB 12:22:05 00060062142TRLO0 197 1.086 XDUB 12:30:18 00060062400TRLO0 1836 1.082 XDUB 13:57:35 00060065054TRLO0 1600 1.088 XDUB 14:30:15 00060066294TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 14:30:15 00060066293TRLO0 1700 1.088 XDUB 14:33:32 00060066571TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 14:33:32 00060066570TRLO0 4299 1.082 XDUB 14:56:25 00060068354TRLO0 46 1.082 XDUB 14:56:25 00060068353TRLO0 5945 1.088 XDUB 15:45:51 00060070654TRLO0 977 1.090 XDUB 16:08:00 00060071740TRLO0 2800 1.090 XDUB 16:08:00 00060071739TRLO0

London Stock Exchange



