Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 08:00:21

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

19 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.100

 

£0.936

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080

£0.916

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.087275

£0.920992

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,787,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1341

1.100

XDUB

 08:19:15

00060074529TRLO0

540

1.096

XDUB

 08:26:02

00060074737TRLO0

508

1.096

XDUB

 08:26:02

00060074736TRLO0

782

1.096

XDUB

 08:26:02

00060074735TRLO0

2800

1.096

XDUB

 08:26:02

00060074734TRLO0

1046

1.096

XDUB

 08:26:02

00060074733TRLO0

3200

1.090

XDUB

 09:56:55

00060077327TRLO0

2684

1.090

XDUB

 10:41:45

00060079125TRLO0

3200

1.090

XDUB

 11:18:45

00060080547TRLO0

2902

1.090

XDUB

 13:19:36

00060083818TRLO0

3200

1.090

XDUB

 13:19:36

00060083819TRLO0

1520

1.090

XDUB

 13:38:15

00060084220TRLO0

1597

1.090

XDUB

 13:38:15

00060084219TRLO0

476

1.084

XDUB

 14:19:42

00060085631TRLO0

3798

1.084

XDUB

 15:11:22

00060088553TRLO0

1261

1.084

XDUB

 15:11:22

00060088552TRLO0

1104

1.084

XDUB

 15:11:22

00060088551TRLO0

2500

1.084

XDUB

 15:11:22

00060088557TRLO0

1314

1.084

XDUB

 15:11:22

00060088559TRLO0

2500

1.084

XDUB

 15:11:22

00060088558TRLO0

6089

1.080

XDUB

 15:49:10

00060090176TRLO0

5638

1.082

XDUB

 16:21:03

00060092155TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

920

93.60

XLON

 08:19:21

00060074530TRLO0

3686

92.40

XLON

 09:03:19

00060075844TRLO0

3683

92.40

XLON

 11:14:21

00060080339TRLO0

3000

92.40

XLON

 13:34:22

00060084089TRLO0

1670

92.00

XLON

 14:01:53

00060085047TRLO0

1549

92.00

XLON

 14:02:06

00060085055TRLO0

492

92.00

XLON

 14:02:06

00060085056TRLO0

2248

91.80

XLON

 15:11:22

00060088554TRLO0

53

91.80

XLON

 15:11:22

00060088555TRLO0

2001

91.80

XLON

 15:11:22

00060088556TRLO0

2408

91.60

XLON

 15:49:10

00060090175TRLO0

3290

91.60

XLON

 16:22:06

00060092221TRLO0

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 175481
EQS News ID: 1400421

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1400421&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,06 -1,12% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX auf rotem Terrain -- DAX-Anleger in Verkauflaune -- Verluste in Asien - Japan gegen den Trend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit Verlusten. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen