Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.100 £0.936 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.080 £0.916 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.087275 £0.920992

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,787,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1341 1.100 XDUB 08:19:15 00060074529TRLO0 540 1.096 XDUB 08:26:02 00060074737TRLO0 508 1.096 XDUB 08:26:02 00060074736TRLO0 782 1.096 XDUB 08:26:02 00060074735TRLO0 2800 1.096 XDUB 08:26:02 00060074734TRLO0 1046 1.096 XDUB 08:26:02 00060074733TRLO0 3200 1.090 XDUB 09:56:55 00060077327TRLO0 2684 1.090 XDUB 10:41:45 00060079125TRLO0 3200 1.090 XDUB 11:18:45 00060080547TRLO0 2902 1.090 XDUB 13:19:36 00060083818TRLO0 3200 1.090 XDUB 13:19:36 00060083819TRLO0 1520 1.090 XDUB 13:38:15 00060084220TRLO0 1597 1.090 XDUB 13:38:15 00060084219TRLO0 476 1.084 XDUB 14:19:42 00060085631TRLO0 3798 1.084 XDUB 15:11:22 00060088553TRLO0 1261 1.084 XDUB 15:11:22 00060088552TRLO0 1104 1.084 XDUB 15:11:22 00060088551TRLO0 2500 1.084 XDUB 15:11:22 00060088557TRLO0 1314 1.084 XDUB 15:11:22 00060088559TRLO0 2500 1.084 XDUB 15:11:22 00060088558TRLO0 6089 1.080 XDUB 15:49:10 00060090176TRLO0 5638 1.082 XDUB 16:21:03 00060092155TRLO0

London Stock Exchange



