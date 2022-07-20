Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 08:00:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

 

£0.928

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.072

£0.909

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.079699

£0.917119

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,712,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2500

1.072

XDUB

 08:30:46

00060094151TRLO0

5518

1.076

XDUB

 09:57:01

00060097223TRLO0

160

1.074

XDUB

 09:57:01

00060097224TRLO0

85

1.074

XDUB

 10:07:25

00060097590TRLO0

1668

1.080

XDUB

 10:42:56

00060098727TRLO0

4780

1.080

XDUB

 10:42:56

00060098728TRLO0

1997

1.078

XDUB

 11:05:02

00060099564TRLO0

1798

1.078

XDUB

 11:05:02

00060099565TRLO0

1482

1.078

XDUB

 11:05:02

00060099566TRLO0

109

1.078

XDUB

 11:05:02

00060099567TRLO0

4000

1.076

XDUB

 12:37:09

00060102099TRLO0

1731

1.076

XDUB

 12:37:09

00060102100TRLO0

4000

1.076

XDUB

 13:56:44

00060103971TRLO0

315

1.076

XDUB

 13:56:44

00060103972TRLO0

6612

1.080

XDUB

 14:35:23

00060105263TRLO0

6608

1.086

XDUB

 15:33:19

00060109603TRLO0

2183

1.086

XDUB

 15:56:02

00060110948TRLO0

4454

1.086

XDUB

 16:09:08

00060111913TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3700

90.90

XLON

 08:46:21

00060094668TRLO0

743

91.40

XLON

 10:02:36

00060097487TRLO0

652

91.40

XLON

 10:02:36

00060097488TRLO0

1050

91.40

XLON

 10:02:36

00060097489TRLO0

1319

91.40

XLON

 10:02:36

00060097490TRLO0

1799

91.60

XLON

 13:36:02

00060103463TRLO0

1139

91.60

XLON

 13:36:02

00060103464TRLO0

1545

91.60

XLON

 13:36:02

00060103465TRLO0

3000

91.70

XLON

 13:36:02

00060103466TRLO0

1936

91.90

XLON

 14:37:15

00060105373TRLO0

1936

91.90

XLON

 14:41:30

00060105562TRLO0

686

91.90

XLON

 14:43:12

00060105617TRLO0

2305

92.00

XLON

 15:41:18

00060110038TRLO0

414

92.80

XLON

 16:04:04

00060111548TRLO0

2776

92.70

XLON

 16:05:54

00060111673TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 175796
EQS News ID: 1401429

 
