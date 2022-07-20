Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086 £0.928 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.072 £0.909 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.079699 £0.917119

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,712,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2500 1.072 XDUB 08:30:46 00060094151TRLO0 5518 1.076 XDUB 09:57:01 00060097223TRLO0 160 1.074 XDUB 09:57:01 00060097224TRLO0 85 1.074 XDUB 10:07:25 00060097590TRLO0 1668 1.080 XDUB 10:42:56 00060098727TRLO0 4780 1.080 XDUB 10:42:56 00060098728TRLO0 1997 1.078 XDUB 11:05:02 00060099564TRLO0 1798 1.078 XDUB 11:05:02 00060099565TRLO0 1482 1.078 XDUB 11:05:02 00060099566TRLO0 109 1.078 XDUB 11:05:02 00060099567TRLO0 4000 1.076 XDUB 12:37:09 00060102099TRLO0 1731 1.076 XDUB 12:37:09 00060102100TRLO0 4000 1.076 XDUB 13:56:44 00060103971TRLO0 315 1.076 XDUB 13:56:44 00060103972TRLO0 6612 1.080 XDUB 14:35:23 00060105263TRLO0 6608 1.086 XDUB 15:33:19 00060109603TRLO0 2183 1.086 XDUB 15:56:02 00060110948TRLO0 4454 1.086 XDUB 16:09:08 00060111913TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

