21.07.2022 08:00:19

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
21-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

21 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

 

£0.932

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.074

£0.915

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.083956

£0.923422

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,637,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

732

1.080

XDUB

 08:23:18

00060115056TRLO0

747

1.080

XDUB

 08:23:18

00060115057TRLO0

2500

1.078

XDUB

 08:40:43

00060115815TRLO0

1900

1.078

XDUB

 08:40:43

00060115816TRLO0

6217

1.088

XDUB

 10:08:12

00060119805TRLO0

6784

1.088

XDUB

 10:22:30

00060120357TRLO0

6517

1.090

XDUB

 11:31:31

00060122837TRLO0

140

1.074

XDUB

 14:16:05

00060130647TRLO0

1400

1.074

XDUB

 15:00:25

00060132786TRLO0

1400

1.074

XDUB

 15:00:25

00060132787TRLO0

1400

1.074

XDUB

 15:00:25

00060132788TRLO0

2800

1.074

XDUB

 15:00:25

00060132789TRLO0

252

1.074

XDUB

 15:00:25

00060132790TRLO0

6460

1.086

XDUB

 15:44:06

00060135699TRLO0

6758

1.084

XDUB

 15:51:41

00060136001TRLO0

3993

1.084

XDUB

 16:00:47

00060136386TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1370

93.20

XLON

 11:31:30

00060122836TRLO0

65

92.80

XLON

 11:31:36

00060122842TRLO0

377

92.80

XLON

 11:31:36

00060122843TRLO0

633

92.80

XLON

 11:31:36

00060122844TRLO0

1684

92.80

XLON

 11:31:36

00060122845TRLO0

1236

92.80

XLON

 11:31:36

00060122846TRLO0

1235

92.60

XLON

 11:31:43

00060122852TRLO0

3434

92.60

XLON

 11:31:43

00060122853TRLO0

241

92.60

XLON

 11:31:43

00060122854TRLO0

923

92.00

XLON

 13:24:05

00060128389TRLO0

1646

92.00

XLON

 13:24:05

00060128390TRLO0

840

92.00

XLON

 13:24:05

00060128391TRLO0

420

91.70

XLON

 14:59:50

00060132744TRLO0

1056

91.50

XLON

 15:00:27

00060132798TRLO0

4382

92.20

XLON

 16:00:47

00060136385TRLO0

5458

92.10

XLON

 16:00:47

00060136387TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 176113
EQS News ID: 1402493

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

