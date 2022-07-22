Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.092 £0.932 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.082 £0.923 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086624 £0.928049

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,562,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 251 1.086 XDUB 08:32:00 00060140898TRLO0 1700 1.086 XDUB 08:32:00 00060140897TRLO0 3400 1.086 XDUB 08:32:00 00060140896TRLO0 1402 1.086 XDUB 08:32:00 00060140895TRLO0 2597 1.084 XDUB 09:15:53 00060143861TRLO0 1343 1.092 XDUB 11:07:53 00060149969TRLO0 1103 1.092 XDUB 11:07:53 00060149970TRLO0 1004 1.092 XDUB 11:09:25 00060150038TRLO0 1004 1.092 XDUB 11:09:57 00060150074TRLO0 1025 1.092 XDUB 11:10:26 00060150145TRLO0 1025 1.092 XDUB 11:12:03 00060150222TRLO0 3184 1.090 XDUB 11:42:53 00060151977TRLO0 2215 1.092 XDUB 13:03:56 00060154915TRLO0 4189 1.092 XDUB 13:03:56 00060154916TRLO0 484 1.086 XDUB 14:04:56 00060157334TRLO0 891 1.086 XDUB 14:04:56 00060157333TRLO0 3178 1.086 XDUB 14:04:56 00060157335TRLO0 482 1.086 XDUB 14:05:21 00060157344TRLO0 798 1.086 XDUB 14:05:21 00060157343TRLO0 1432 1.086 XDUB 14:05:21 00060157345TRLO0 1499 1.082 XDUB 15:18:34 00060162550TRLO0 2282 1.082 XDUB 15:34:37 00060163806TRLO0 4462 1.082 XDUB 15:34:37 00060163805TRLO0 1486 1.082 XDUB 15:39:04 00060164277TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 15:39:04 00060164276TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 15:50:04 00060165353TRLO0 2564 1.088 XDUB 16:12:38 00060167364TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

