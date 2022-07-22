Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 08:00:11

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

22 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 21 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.092

 

£0.932

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.082

£0.923

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086624

£0.928049

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,562,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

251

1.086

XDUB

 08:32:00

00060140898TRLO0

1700

1.086

XDUB

 08:32:00

00060140897TRLO0

3400

1.086

XDUB

 08:32:00

00060140896TRLO0

1402

1.086

XDUB

 08:32:00

00060140895TRLO0

2597

1.084

XDUB

 09:15:53

00060143861TRLO0

1343

1.092

XDUB

 11:07:53

00060149969TRLO0

1103

1.092

XDUB

 11:07:53

00060149970TRLO0

1004

1.092

XDUB

 11:09:25

00060150038TRLO0

1004

1.092

XDUB

 11:09:57

00060150074TRLO0

1025

1.092

XDUB

 11:10:26

00060150145TRLO0

1025

1.092

XDUB

 11:12:03

00060150222TRLO0

3184

1.090

XDUB

 11:42:53

00060151977TRLO0

2215

1.092

XDUB

 13:03:56

00060154915TRLO0

4189

1.092

XDUB

 13:03:56

00060154916TRLO0

484

1.086

XDUB

 14:04:56

00060157334TRLO0

891

1.086

XDUB

 14:04:56

00060157333TRLO0

3178

1.086

XDUB

 14:04:56

00060157335TRLO0

482

1.086

XDUB

 14:05:21

00060157344TRLO0

798

1.086

XDUB

 14:05:21

00060157343TRLO0

1432

1.086

XDUB

 14:05:21

00060157345TRLO0

1499

1.082

XDUB

 15:18:34

00060162550TRLO0

2282

1.082

XDUB

 15:34:37

00060163806TRLO0

4462

1.082

XDUB

 15:34:37

00060163805TRLO0

1486

1.082

XDUB

 15:39:04

00060164277TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 15:39:04

00060164276TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 15:50:04

00060165353TRLO0

2564

1.088

XDUB

 16:12:38

00060167364TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2650

92.70

XLON

 08:28:03

00060140647TRLO0

2556

92.80

XLON

 11:31:48

00060151271TRLO0

1613

92.80

XLON

 11:31:48

00060151272TRLO0

1300

93.20

XLON

 13:04:52

00060154966TRLO0

1399

93.20

XLON

 13:04:52

00060154969TRLO0

80

93.20

XLON

 13:04:52

00060154968TRLO0

1425

93.20

XLON

 13:04:52

00060154967TRLO0

1172

93.10

XLON

 14:00:00

00060157133TRLO0

2720

93.10

XLON

 14:00:00

00060157132TRLO0

3672

92.70

XLON

 14:35:41

00060159175TRLO0

3632

92.30

XLON

 15:34:37

00060163804TRLO0

658

92.70

XLON

 16:11:03

00060167150TRLO0

2123

92.70

XLON

 16:29:53

00060169033TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 176425
EQS News ID: 1403499

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

