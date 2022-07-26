Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 08:00:14

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
26-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

26 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 25 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

 

£0.934

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

£0.925

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.094675

£0.930135

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,412,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

6425

1.092

XDUB

 08:53:04

00060197713TRLO0

4430

1.098

XDUB

 09:32:36

00060198697TRLO0

2948

1.098

XDUB

 09:33:36

00060198712TRLO0

1400

1.098

XDUB

 09:33:36

00060198713TRLO0

4430

1.098

XDUB

 09:49:36

00060199248TRLO0

4430

1.096

XDUB

 10:36:53

00060200446TRLO0

4430

1.094

XDUB

 11:06:45

00060201043TRLO0

3331

1.094

XDUB

 12:44:03

00060203282TRLO0

2818

1.094

XDUB

 13:29:45

00060204354TRLO0

5914

1.096

XDUB

 14:05:32

00060205170TRLO0

2928

1.092

XDUB

 15:06:12

00060207820TRLO0

2500

1.092

XDUB

 15:06:12

00060207819TRLO0

4016

1.090

XDUB

 15:47:13

00060210023TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3348

93.00

XLON

 08:35:37

00060197219TRLO0

738

93.00

XLON

 08:53:04

00060197710TRLO0

954

93.00

XLON

 08:53:04

00060197709TRLO0

240

93.00

XLON

 08:53:04

00060197711TRLO0

1825

93.00

XLON

 08:53:04

00060197712TRLO0

3755

93.40

XLON

 10:22:01

00060200034TRLO0

707

93.30

XLON

 10:25:24

00060200099TRLO0

2923

93.10

XLON

 10:47:45

00060200741TRLO0

2862

92.90

XLON

 13:08:54

00060203904TRLO0

2505

93.10

XLON

 13:53:11

00060204805TRLO0

3131

92.80

XLON

 14:35:41

00060206290TRLO0

2012

92.50

XLON

 15:35:48

00060209421TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 177029
EQS News ID: 1405485

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

