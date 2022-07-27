Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 26 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.090 £0.924 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.074 £0.908 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.07936 £0.915226

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,337,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1328 1.090 XDUB 08:25:33 00060215138TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 08:49:17 00060216548TRLO0 3137 1.090 XDUB 08:49:17 00060216549TRLO0 2500 1.082 XDUB 09:58:15 00060219829TRLO0 1959 1.082 XDUB 09:58:15 00060219830TRLO0 15 1.076 XDUB 10:05:50 00060220073TRLO0 15 1.076 XDUB 10:06:50 00060220128TRLO0 5960 1.076 XDUB 11:04:17 00060222616TRLO0 2947 1.078 XDUB 12:52:18 00060226667TRLO0 2000 1.078 XDUB 12:52:18 00060226668TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 12:56:56 00060226840TRLO0 1900 1.078 XDUB 12:56:56 00060226841TRLO0 3107 1.078 XDUB 14:22:13 00060230946TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 14:26:33 00060231152TRLO0 1900 1.078 XDUB 14:26:33 00060231153TRLO0 2718 1.074 XDUB 14:37:11 00060231903TRLO0 1400 1.074 XDUB 14:37:11 00060231904TRLO0 1236 1.074 XDUB 14:37:11 00060231905TRLO0 3704 1.078 XDUB 15:47:04 00060236615TRLO0 1230 1.078 XDUB 15:47:04 00060236616TRLO0 1668 1.078 XDUB 15:47:23 00060236635TRLO0 1230 1.078 XDUB 15:47:23 00060236636TRLO0 2546 1.078 XDUB 15:52:23 00060237033TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

