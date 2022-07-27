Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

27 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 26 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.090

 

£0.924

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.074

£0.908

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.07936

£0.915226

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,337,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1328

1.090

XDUB

 08:25:33

00060215138TRLO0

2500

1.090

XDUB

 08:49:17

00060216548TRLO0

3137

1.090

XDUB

 08:49:17

00060216549TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 09:58:15

00060219829TRLO0

1959

1.082

XDUB

 09:58:15

00060219830TRLO0

15

1.076

XDUB

 10:05:50

00060220073TRLO0

15

1.076

XDUB

 10:06:50

00060220128TRLO0

5960

1.076

XDUB

 11:04:17

00060222616TRLO0

2947

1.078

XDUB

 12:52:18

00060226667TRLO0

2000

1.078

XDUB

 12:52:18

00060226668TRLO0

2500

1.078

XDUB

 12:56:56

00060226840TRLO0

1900

1.078

XDUB

 12:56:56

00060226841TRLO0

3107

1.078

XDUB

 14:22:13

00060230946TRLO0

2500

1.078

XDUB

 14:26:33

00060231152TRLO0

1900

1.078

XDUB

 14:26:33

00060231153TRLO0

2718

1.074

XDUB

 14:37:11

00060231903TRLO0

1400

1.074

XDUB

 14:37:11

00060231904TRLO0

1236

1.074

XDUB

 14:37:11

00060231905TRLO0

3704

1.078

XDUB

 15:47:04

00060236615TRLO0

1230

1.078

XDUB

 15:47:04

00060236616TRLO0

1668

1.078

XDUB

 15:47:23

00060236635TRLO0

1230

1.078

XDUB

 15:47:23

00060236636TRLO0

2546

1.078

XDUB

 15:52:23

00060237033TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1455

92.40

XLON

 08:50:45

00060216642TRLO0

800

92.40

XLON

 09:03:59

00060217474TRLO0

1000

92.40

XLON

 09:03:59

00060217473TRLO0

3741

92.10

XLON

 09:03:59

00060217475TRLO0

3500

92.30

XLON

 09:03:59

00060217476TRLO0

1000

91.10

XLON

 12:56:56

00060226839TRLO0

1452

91.10

XLON

 12:56:57

00060226842TRLO0

1158

91.10

XLON

 12:57:00

00060226844TRLO0

56

91.10

XLON

 12:57:00

00060226843TRLO0

13

91.00

XLON

 14:24:32

00060231093TRLO0

2574

91.00

XLON

 14:24:32

00060231092TRLO0

875

91.00

XLON

 14:24:32

00060231094TRLO0

3000

91.00

XLON

 14:58:34

00060233134TRLO0

3000

90.90

XLON

 15:55:15

00060237227TRLO0

521

90.90

XLON

 15:57:15

00060237327TRLO0

159

90.80

XLON

 15:58:55

00060237427TRLO0

696

90.80

XLON

 15:58:55

00060237426TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 177270
EQS News ID: 1406409

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

