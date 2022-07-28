Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

28 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 27 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.076

 

£0.907

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.068

£0.901

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.071585

£0.902991

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,262,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5341

1.076

XDUB

 09:44:30

00060242686TRLO0

1990

1.074

XDUB

 09:44:30

00060242688TRLO0

2500

1.074

XDUB

 09:44:30

00060242687TRLO0

1920

1.072

XDUB

 09:45:03

00060242698TRLO0

2500

1.072

XDUB

 09:45:03

00060242697TRLO0

5418

1.070

XDUB

 10:12:53

00060243261TRLO0

5366

1.070

XDUB

 10:42:39

00060244006TRLO0

1890

1.072

XDUB

 14:00:26

00060249787TRLO0

4430

1.072

XDUB

 14:00:26

00060249786TRLO0

1536

1.072

XDUB

 14:02:58

00060249964TRLO0

4430

1.072

XDUB

 14:02:58

00060249963TRLO0

1830

1.070

XDUB

 14:43:05

00060253918TRLO0

1965

1.070

XDUB

 15:35:17

00060258722TRLO0

2500

1.070

XDUB

 15:35:17

00060258721TRLO0

1801

1.070

XDUB

 15:44:11

00060259112TRLO0

2500

1.070

XDUB

 15:44:11

00060259111TRLO0

2083

1.068

XDUB

 15:52:04

00060259587TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3359

90.70

XLON

 09:26:27

00060242505TRLO0

1420

90.40

XLON

 13:54:17

00060249496TRLO0

3320

90.40

XLON

 13:54:17

00060249497TRLO0

2705

90.40

XLON

 14:00:26

00060249785TRLO0

2924

90.30

XLON

 15:10:04

00060256629TRLO0

1449

90.20

XLON

 15:10:04

00060256628TRLO0

1000

90.10

XLON

 10:12:53

00060243260TRLO0

1000

90.10

XLON

 10:31:53

00060243748TRLO0

1000

90.10

XLON

 10:42:32

00060244003TRLO0

478

90.10

XLON

 10:42:32

00060244004TRLO0

3000

90.10

XLON

 10:45:07

00060244091TRLO0

3000

90.10

XLON

 15:47:04

00060259327TRLO0

345

90.10

XLON

 15:47:04

00060259328TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 177575
EQS News ID: 1407519

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407519&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten