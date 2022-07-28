Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.076 £0.907 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.068 £0.901 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.071585 £0.902991

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,262,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5341 1.076 XDUB 09:44:30 00060242686TRLO0 1990 1.074 XDUB 09:44:30 00060242688TRLO0 2500 1.074 XDUB 09:44:30 00060242687TRLO0 1920 1.072 XDUB 09:45:03 00060242698TRLO0 2500 1.072 XDUB 09:45:03 00060242697TRLO0 5418 1.070 XDUB 10:12:53 00060243261TRLO0 5366 1.070 XDUB 10:42:39 00060244006TRLO0 1890 1.072 XDUB 14:00:26 00060249787TRLO0 4430 1.072 XDUB 14:00:26 00060249786TRLO0 1536 1.072 XDUB 14:02:58 00060249964TRLO0 4430 1.072 XDUB 14:02:58 00060249963TRLO0 1830 1.070 XDUB 14:43:05 00060253918TRLO0 1965 1.070 XDUB 15:35:17 00060258722TRLO0 2500 1.070 XDUB 15:35:17 00060258721TRLO0 1801 1.070 XDUB 15:44:11 00060259112TRLO0 2500 1.070 XDUB 15:44:11 00060259111TRLO0 2083 1.068 XDUB 15:52:04 00060259587TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

