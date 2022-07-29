Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.07.2022 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
29-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 28 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.084

 

£0.907

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.074

£0.901

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080504

£0.905994

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,187,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1175

1.082

XDUB

 08:25:21

00060264348TRLO0

3068

1.082

XDUB

 08:47:11

00060265077TRLO0

415

1.082

XDUB

 08:47:11

00060265078TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 09:52:03

00060267126TRLO0

1200

1.082

XDUB

 09:52:03

00060267127TRLO0

696

1.074

XDUB

 10:47:39

00060268925TRLO0

2500

1.076

XDUB

 11:59:30

00060271405TRLO0

3430

1.074

XDUB

 13:07:59

00060274596TRLO0

4980

1.074

XDUB

 13:32:13

00060275814TRLO0

5171

1.080

XDUB

 15:28:08

00060282315TRLO0

5511

1.080

XDUB

 15:28:08

00060282316TRLO0

353

1.080

XDUB

 15:28:08

00060282317TRLO0

719

1.080

XDUB

 15:28:08

00060282318TRLO0

868

1.084

XDUB

 15:38:04

00060283179TRLO0

1372

1.084

XDUB

 15:38:04

00060283180TRLO0

4116

1.084

XDUB

 15:38:04

00060283181TRLO0

4105

1.084

XDUB

 16:10:07

00060285353TRLO0

2983

1.084

XDUB

 16:10:07

00060285354TRLO0

1226

1.084

XDUB

 16:10:07

00060285355TRLO0

2500

1.084

XDUB

 16:10:07

00060285356TRLO0

1112

1.084

XDUB

 16:10:07

00060285357TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1985

90.70

XLON

 09:52:03

00060267125TRLO0

1297

90.70

XLON

 09:52:03

00060267124TRLO0

1079

90.10

XLON

 10:14:39

00060267929TRLO0

2438

90.10

XLON

 10:14:39

00060267928TRLO0

400

90.10

XLON

 14:12:05

00060277354TRLO0

273

90.10

XLON

 14:12:05

00060277355TRLO0

3245

90.70

XLON

 14:38:22

00060278760TRLO0

8058

90.70

XLON

 14:38:32

00060278768TRLO0

1927

90.70

XLON

 15:39:44

00060283323TRLO0

1871

90.70

XLON

 16:03:02

00060284928TRLO0

883

90.70

XLON

 16:03:02

00060284929TRLO0

1544

90.70

XLON

 16:03:02

00060284930TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 177897
EQS News ID: 1408581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408581&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

