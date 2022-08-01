Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 08:00:17

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
01-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 29 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

 

£0.920

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.092

£0.914

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.093719

£0.916493

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,112,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1175

1.094

XDUB

 08:16:11

00060288721TRLO0

3320

1.094

XDUB

 08:17:22

00060288802TRLO0

3320

1.094

XDUB

 08:17:22

00060288803TRLO0

4802

1.092

XDUB

 09:19:02

00060291747TRLO0

1179

1.092

XDUB

 09:19:02

00060291746TRLO0

2499

1.094

XDUB

 10:30:16

00060295265TRLO0

2860

1.094

XDUB

 10:30:16

00060295266TRLO0

2500

1.094

XDUB

 11:17:16

00060297442TRLO0

3228

1.094

XDUB

 11:17:16

00060297443TRLO0

5625

1.092

XDUB

 12:45:18

00060300965TRLO0

1302

1.096

XDUB

 14:33:58

00060306327TRLO0

1800

1.096

XDUB

 14:33:58

00060306328TRLO0

1930

1.096

XDUB

 14:33:58

00060306329TRLO0

5120

1.094

XDUB

 14:33:58

00060306330TRLO0

2500

1.096

XDUB

 14:33:58

00060306331TRLO0

863

1.094

XDUB

 15:35:48

00060310210TRLO0

2085

1.094

XDUB

 15:36:00

00060310222TRLO0

2942

1.092

XDUB

 15:37:48

00060310379TRLO0

950

1.094

XDUB

 16:04:22

00060312568TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1903

91.40

XLON

 08:34:36

00060289430TRLO0

1585

91.40

XLON

 08:34:36

00060289431TRLO0

1751

91.60

XLON

 09:59:03

00060293703TRLO0

1312

91.60

XLON

 09:59:03

00060293702TRLO0

1306

91.60

XLON

 11:03:09

00060296993TRLO0

818

91.60

XLON

 12:35:51

00060300708TRLO0

1193

91.60

XLON

 12:35:51

00060300707TRLO0

414

91.60

XLON

 13:30:03

00060302978TRLO0

1855

91.60

XLON

 13:30:03

00060302977TRLO0

836

91.60

XLON

 13:30:03

00060302976TRLO0

3046

92.00

XLON

 14:33:58

00060306326TRLO0

845

91.80

XLON

 15:37:48

00060310377TRLO0

2719

91.80

XLON

 15:37:48

00060310376TRLO0

3239

91.60

XLON

 15:37:48

00060310378TRLO0

2178

91.60

XLON

 16:06:03

00060312635TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 178215
EQS News ID: 1409631

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409631&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten