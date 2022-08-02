Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

2 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.106 £0.926 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.088 £0.914 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.101316 £0.921915

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,037,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 151 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318538TRLO0 1800 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318537TRLO0 1800 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318536TRLO0 726 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318535TRLO0 255 1.088 XDUB 09:33:41 00060318534TRLO0 17 1.094 XDUB 10:32:14 00060321478TRLO0 7457 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324028TRLO0 116 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324032TRLO0 1800 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324031TRLO0 1800 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324030TRLO0 1800 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324029TRLO0 756 1.098 XDUB 11:39:34 00060324033TRLO0 113 1.102 XDUB 13:35:49 00060327643TRLO0 889 1.104 XDUB 13:49:21 00060328121TRLO0 3302 1.104 XDUB 13:55:48 00060328462TRLO0 5114 1.104 XDUB 13:55:48 00060328461TRLO0 1200 1.104 XDUB 13:55:48 00060328460TRLO0 1204 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328495TRLO0 121 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328499TRLO0 1400 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328498TRLO0 214 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328497TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 13:56:19 00060328496TRLO0 938 1.100 XDUB 14:49:01 00060331723TRLO0 172 1.100 XDUB 14:49:01 00060331724TRLO0 768 1.106 XDUB 15:06:59 00060332902TRLO0 1416 1.106 XDUB 15:07:14 00060332946TRLO0 1310 1.106 XDUB 15:07:24 00060332955TRLO0 122 1.106 XDUB 15:10:04 00060333093TRLO0 5686 1.106 XDUB 15:29:34 00060334458TRLO0 5053 1.106 XDUB 15:41:44 00060336479TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

