Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 08:00:33

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.106

 

£0.926

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.088

£0.914

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.101316

£0.921915

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,037,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

151

1.088

XDUB

 09:33:41

00060318538TRLO0

1800

1.088

XDUB

 09:33:41

00060318537TRLO0

1800

1.088

XDUB

 09:33:41

00060318536TRLO0

726

1.088

XDUB

 09:33:41

00060318535TRLO0

255

1.088

XDUB

 09:33:41

00060318534TRLO0

17

1.094

XDUB

 10:32:14

00060321478TRLO0

7457

1.098

XDUB

 11:39:34

00060324028TRLO0

116

1.098

XDUB

 11:39:34

00060324032TRLO0

1800

1.098

XDUB

 11:39:34

00060324031TRLO0

1800

1.098

XDUB

 11:39:34

00060324030TRLO0

1800

1.098

XDUB

 11:39:34

00060324029TRLO0

756

1.098

XDUB

 11:39:34

00060324033TRLO0

113

1.102

XDUB

 13:35:49

00060327643TRLO0

889

1.104

XDUB

 13:49:21

00060328121TRLO0

3302

1.104

XDUB

 13:55:48

00060328462TRLO0

5114

1.104

XDUB

 13:55:48

00060328461TRLO0

1200

1.104

XDUB

 13:55:48

00060328460TRLO0

1204

1.104

XDUB

 13:56:19

00060328495TRLO0

121

1.104

XDUB

 13:56:19

00060328499TRLO0

1400

1.104

XDUB

 13:56:19

00060328498TRLO0

214

1.104

XDUB

 13:56:19

00060328497TRLO0

2500

1.104

XDUB

 13:56:19

00060328496TRLO0

938

1.100

XDUB

 14:49:01

00060331723TRLO0

172

1.100

XDUB

 14:49:01

00060331724TRLO0

768

1.106

XDUB

 15:06:59

00060332902TRLO0

1416

1.106

XDUB

 15:07:14

00060332946TRLO0

1310

1.106

XDUB

 15:07:24

00060332955TRLO0

122

1.106

XDUB

 15:10:04

00060333093TRLO0

5686

1.106

XDUB

 15:29:34

00060334458TRLO0

5053

1.106

XDUB

 15:41:44

00060336479TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3078

91.40

XLON

 09:17:54

00060317917TRLO0

1100

91.90

XLON

 11:39:34

00060324025TRLO0

814

91.90

XLON

 11:39:34

00060324027TRLO0

1029

91.90

XLON

 11:39:34

00060324026TRLO0

1100

92.00

XLON

 12:56:02

00060326320TRLO0

702

92.00

XLON

 12:56:02

00060326321TRLO0

674

92.00

XLON

 13:06:03

00060326731TRLO0

1344

92.00

XLON

 13:13:31

00060326943TRLO0

962

92.00

XLON

 13:19:02

00060327134TRLO0

430

92.00

XLON

 13:19:02

00060327133TRLO0

1167

92.20

XLON

 13:55:49

00060328463TRLO0

356

92.20

XLON

 13:55:49

00060328464TRLO0

75

92.20

XLON

 13:55:49

00060328465TRLO0

1200

92.20

XLON

 13:56:03

00060328473TRLO0

530

92.20

XLON

 13:56:19

00060328494TRLO0

490

92.60

XLON

 15:17:21

00060333746TRLO0

2826

92.60

XLON

 15:17:21

00060333747TRLO0

113

92.60

XLON

 15:18:57

00060333841TRLO0

3466

92.60

XLON

 15:56:22

00060338266TRLO0

3544

92.60

XLON

 16:15:03

00060340576TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 178538
EQS News ID: 1410763

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,07 -0,37% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: ATX gibt nach -- DAX notiert ebenfalls schwächer -- Wall Street vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen dürften am Dienstag mit Abschlägen in den Handel starten. Die Märkte in Asien geben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen