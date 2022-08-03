Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

03-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 2 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

 

£0.917

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080

£0.903

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.087674

£0.908114

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,962,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1175

1.094

XDUB

 08:21:40

00060344868TRLO0

1325

1.094

XDUB

 08:21:40

00060344869TRLO0

547

1.094

XDUB

 08:21:40

00060344870TRLO0

435

1.094

XDUB

 08:21:40

00060344871TRLO0

2827

1.096

XDUB

 08:54:20

00060346938TRLO0

51

1.092

XDUB

 09:29:45

00060348309TRLO0

5129

1.092

XDUB

 09:29:45

00060348310TRLO0

2500

1.090

XDUB

 09:37:10

00060348613TRLO0

686

1.090

XDUB

 09:37:10

00060348614TRLO0

1533

1.090

XDUB

 09:48:57

00060348996TRLO0

4310

1.090

XDUB

 10:01:06

00060349467TRLO0

4994

1.084

XDUB

 10:57:49

00060351374TRLO0

4943

1.080

XDUB

 13:18:34

00060355530TRLO0

4980

1.086

XDUB

 14:32:50

00060358990TRLO0

2841

1.086

XDUB

 14:34:38

00060359203TRLO0

4837

1.086

XDUB

 15:27:49

00060362054TRLO0

129

1.086

XDUB

 15:27:49

00060362055TRLO0

646

1.086

XDUB

 16:17:02

00060364555TRLO0

1374

1.086

XDUB

 16:17:02

00060364556TRLO0

686

1.086

XDUB

 16:17:02

00060364557TRLO0

2208

1.086

XDUB

 16:20:07

00060364732TRLO0

1498

1.086

XDUB

 16:20:19

00060364741TRLO0

346

1.086

XDUB

 16:20:19

00060364742TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

490

91.70

XLON

 09:27:43

00060348261TRLO0

2735

91.70

XLON

 09:27:43

00060348262TRLO0

3190

91.30

XLON

 09:37:02

00060348564TRLO0

1300

91.30

XLON

 10:01:08

00060349469TRLO0

46

91.30

XLON

 10:01:08

00060349470TRLO0

2020

91.30

XLON

 10:01:08

00060349471TRLO0

1708

90.40

XLON

 11:36:02

00060352521TRLO0

1392

90.40

XLON

 12:28:06

00060354287TRLO0

304

90.40

XLON

 12:28:07

00060354290TRLO0

2761

90.40

XLON

 14:40:04

00060359755TRLO0

160

90.40

XLON

 14:42:26

00060359905TRLO0

227

90.40

XLON

 14:42:26

00060359906TRLO0

162

90.40

XLON

 14:42:26

00060359907TRLO0

553

90.40

XLON

 14:42:27

00060359910TRLO0

2366

90.40

XLON

 14:50:44

00060360453TRLO0

2520

90.50

XLON

 14:50:44

00060360454TRLO0

145

90.30

XLON

 15:59:53

00060363728TRLO0

455

90.30

XLON

 15:59:53

00060363729TRLO0

348

90.40

XLON

 16:05:03

00060363973TRLO0

2118

90.40

XLON

 16:05:11

00060363985TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 178860
EQS News ID: 1411887

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,04 -2,43% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Spannungen zwischen China und Taiwan rücken in den Hintergrund: ATX im Plus -- DAX steigt -- Wall -Street auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich stärker. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen