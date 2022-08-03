Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

3 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 2 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096 £0.917 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.080 £0.903 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.087674 £0.908114

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,962,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1175 1.094 XDUB 08:21:40 00060344868TRLO0 1325 1.094 XDUB 08:21:40 00060344869TRLO0 547 1.094 XDUB 08:21:40 00060344870TRLO0 435 1.094 XDUB 08:21:40 00060344871TRLO0 2827 1.096 XDUB 08:54:20 00060346938TRLO0 51 1.092 XDUB 09:29:45 00060348309TRLO0 5129 1.092 XDUB 09:29:45 00060348310TRLO0 2500 1.090 XDUB 09:37:10 00060348613TRLO0 686 1.090 XDUB 09:37:10 00060348614TRLO0 1533 1.090 XDUB 09:48:57 00060348996TRLO0 4310 1.090 XDUB 10:01:06 00060349467TRLO0 4994 1.084 XDUB 10:57:49 00060351374TRLO0 4943 1.080 XDUB 13:18:34 00060355530TRLO0 4980 1.086 XDUB 14:32:50 00060358990TRLO0 2841 1.086 XDUB 14:34:38 00060359203TRLO0 4837 1.086 XDUB 15:27:49 00060362054TRLO0 129 1.086 XDUB 15:27:49 00060362055TRLO0 646 1.086 XDUB 16:17:02 00060364555TRLO0 1374 1.086 XDUB 16:17:02 00060364556TRLO0 686 1.086 XDUB 16:17:02 00060364557TRLO0 2208 1.086 XDUB 16:20:07 00060364732TRLO0 1498 1.086 XDUB 16:20:19 00060364741TRLO0 346 1.086 XDUB 16:20:19 00060364742TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

