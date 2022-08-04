Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 08:00:12

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

04-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 3 August 2022 it purchased a total of 74,350 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

60,000

14,350

 

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.094

 

£0.912

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

£0.905

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.089801

£0.909046

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,887,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4837

1.094

XDUB

 08:42:24

00060367372TRLO0

5825

1.092

XDUB

 08:44:28

00060367433TRLO0

2500

1.086

XDUB

 08:45:20

00060367457TRLO0

513

1.092

XDUB

 09:49:42

00060369014TRLO0

2552

1.092

XDUB

 09:49:42

00060369013TRLO0

695

1.092

XDUB

 09:49:42

00060369012TRLO0

1944

1.092

XDUB

 09:49:42

00060369011TRLO0

1716

1.090

XDUB

 10:09:29

00060369990TRLO0

3658

1.090

XDUB

 10:09:29

00060369989TRLO0

1830

1.090

XDUB

 12:14:34

00060373035TRLO0

3874

1.090

XDUB

 12:14:34

00060373034TRLO0

3156

1.090

XDUB

 13:44:02

00060374772TRLO0

2500

1.090

XDUB

 13:44:02

00060374771TRLO0

331

1.090

XDUB

 13:59:08

00060375059TRLO0

13

1.090

XDUB

 13:59:08

00060375058TRLO0

1175

1.090

XDUB

 13:59:08

00060375057TRLO0

1846

1.090

XDUB

 14:24:04

00060375796TRLO0

3665

1.090

XDUB

 14:24:04

00060375795TRLO0

1

1.088

XDUB

 14:26:57

00060375891TRLO0

3779

1.088

XDUB

 14:26:57

00060375890TRLO0

106

1.088

XDUB

 15:06:08

00060378032TRLO0

2707

1.088

XDUB

 15:06:08

00060378031TRLO0

266

1.088

XDUB

 15:06:08

00060378030TRLO0

2789

1.086

XDUB

 15:24:22

00060378816TRLO0

2000

1.086

XDUB

 15:24:22

00060378815TRLO0

182

1.088

XDUB

 15:55:28

00060380692TRLO0

5540

1.088

XDUB

 15:55:28

00060380691TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2695

90.70

XLON

 08:45:20

00060367455TRLO0

574

90.70

XLON

 08:45:20

00060367456TRLO0

3265

91.00

XLON

 10:14:49

00060370236TRLO0

1430

91.20

XLON

 12:02:50

00060372732TRLO0

2

91.20

XLON

 13:52:50

00060374929TRLO0

1720

91.00

XLON

 14:26:03

00060375867TRLO0

1686

90.70

XLON

 15:24:22

00060378814TRLO0

384

90.50

XLON

 15:24:22

00060378818TRLO0

394

90.50

XLON

 15:24:22

00060378817TRLO0

1188

91.10

XLON

 16:14:58

00060382248TRLO0

6

91.10

XLON

 16:14:58

00060382249TRLO0

320

91.10

XLON

 16:14:59

00060382250TRLO0

686

91.10

XLON

 16:22:56

00060382809TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 179158
EQS News ID: 1412925

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

