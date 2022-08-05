Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.08.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
05-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 4 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

 

£0.926

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.082

£0.906

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.089863

£0.915335

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,812,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

9221

1.090

XDUB

 08:36:40

00060386023TRLO0

5221

1.082

XDUB

 08:59:35

00060386907TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 09:27:40

00060388152TRLO0

872

1.082

XDUB

 09:27:40

00060388151TRLO0

876

1.082

XDUB

 10:11:40

00060389546TRLO0

2500

1.082

XDUB

 10:28:40

00060390121TRLO0

4500

1.092

XDUB

 12:10:09

00060394083TRLO0

818

1.090

XDUB

 14:03:44

00060398921TRLO0

6500

1.090

XDUB

 14:03:44

00060398920TRLO0

3554

1.094

XDUB

 14:31:17

00060400149TRLO0

686

1.094

XDUB

 14:31:18

00060400151TRLO0

2962

1.094

XDUB

 14:31:18

00060400150TRLO0

442

1.096

XDUB

 15:15:31

00060401738TRLO0

594

1.096

XDUB

 15:15:31

00060401737TRLO0

4937

1.096

XDUB

 15:17:46

00060401813TRLO0

3817

1.094

XDUB

 15:44:01

00060402686TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

257

90.60

XLON

 08:59:35

00060386906TRLO0

2932

90.60

XLON

 08:59:35

00060386905TRLO0

1512

90.70

XLON

 09:57:25

00060389093TRLO0

3388

91.50

XLON

 12:17:37

00060394370TRLO0

2

91.10

XLON

 12:26:02

00060394686TRLO0

1110

91.10

XLON

 12:26:02

00060394685TRLO0

108

91.10

XLON

 12:26:02

00060394687TRLO0

2264

91.10

XLON

 12:26:02

00060394688TRLO0

652

91.40

XLON

 14:00:02

00060398703TRLO0

915

91.40

XLON

 14:00:03

00060398706TRLO0

546

91.40

XLON

 14:00:04

00060398707TRLO0

546

91.40

XLON

 14:00:07

00060398711TRLO0

938

91.90

XLON

 14:31:25

00060400153TRLO0

2

91.90

XLON

 14:56:25

00060401150TRLO0

226

92.00

XLON

 15:17:55

00060401820TRLO0

666

92.00

XLON

 15:17:55

00060401819TRLO0

1643

92.00

XLON

 15:17:55

00060401818TRLO0

75

92.00

XLON

 15:17:55

00060401821TRLO0

84

92.00

XLON

 15:17:55

00060401822TRLO0

286

92.00

XLON

 15:18:02

00060401826TRLO0

2230

92.00

XLON

 15:18:02

00060401825TRLO0

486

92.00

XLON

 15:18:02

00060401824TRLO0

460

92.00

XLON

 15:18:02

00060401827TRLO0

174

92.00

XLON

 15:18:44

00060401845TRLO0

2706

92.30

XLON

 16:09:02

00060403779TRLO0

792

92.60

XLON

 16:26:31

00060404840TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
