08.08.2022 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
08-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

8 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 5 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.112

£0.937

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.106

£0.931

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.10908

£0.934198

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,737,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

5794

1.110

XDUB

 08:41:44

00060408185TRLO0

3187

1.110

XDUB

 08:53:10

00060408480TRLO0

4853

1.110

XDUB

 09:06:57

00060408947TRLO0

4930

1.112

XDUB

 10:21:28

00060412143TRLO0

3186

1.108

XDUB

 13:01:15

00060416922TRLO0

2231

1.108

XDUB

 13:01:32

00060416939TRLO0

5811

1.106

XDUB

 13:01:36

00060416943TRLO0

911

1.106

XDUB

 14:13:04

00060420684TRLO0

3543

1.106

XDUB

 14:13:04

00060420683TRLO0

935

1.106

XDUB

 14:13:04

00060420682TRLO0

125

1.108

XDUB

 15:00:44

00060424132TRLO0

2871

1.110

XDUB

 15:07:53

00060424592TRLO0

1500

1.110

XDUB

 15:08:25

00060424629TRLO0

3007

1.110

XDUB

 15:08:25

00060424628TRLO0

2500

1.110

XDUB

 15:27:02

00060426126TRLO0

1106

1.110

XDUB

 16:22:51

00060430324TRLO0

3510

1.110

XLON

 16:28:41

00060430796TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

413

93.40

XLON

 09:42:55

00060410227TRLO0

2

93.60

XLON

 10:45:32

00060413264TRLO0

1100

93.60

XLON

 10:45:38

00060413284TRLO0

116

93.60

XLON

 10:45:38

00060413285TRLO0

1839

93.60

XLON

 10:45:38

00060413286TRLO0

3039

93.40

XLON

 10:49:17

00060413426TRLO0

1100

93.40

XLON

 13:01:18

00060416923TRLO0

2019

93.40

XLON

 13:01:18

00060416924TRLO0

2934

93.20

XLON

 13:28:05

00060417791TRLO0

267

93.20

XLON

 13:28:05

00060417792TRLO0

2957

93.10

XLON

 13:57:26

00060420070TRLO0

222

93.70

XLON

 15:08:15

00060424612TRLO0

653

93.70

XLON

 15:08:15

00060424613TRLO0

178

93.70

XLON

 15:08:15

00060424614TRLO0

408

93.70

XLON

 15:14:27

00060425209TRLO0

271

93.50

XLON

 15:59:53

00060428305TRLO0

223

93.50

XLON

 15:59:53

00060428306TRLO0

46

93.50

XLON

 15:59:53

00060428307TRLO0

3003

93.50

XLON

 15:59:53

00060428308TRLO0

46

93.50

XLON

 15:59:53

00060428309TRLO0

145

93.50

XLON

 15:59:53

00060428310TRLO0

435

93.50

XLON

 16:01:25

00060428437TRLO0

1293

93.50

XLON

 16:08:25

00060429083TRLO0

1307

93.50

XLON

 16:08:25

00060429084TRLO0

330

93.70

XLON

 16:20:14

00060430014TRLO0

236

93.70

XLON

 16:20:14

00060430015TRLO0

153

93.70

XLON

 16:20:14

00060430016TRLO0

265

93.70

XLON

 16:20:14

00060430017TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 179711
EQS News ID: 1414735

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

