Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 5 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.112 £0.937 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.106 £0.931 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.10908 £0.934198

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,737,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5794 1.110 XDUB 08:41:44 00060408185TRLO0 3187 1.110 XDUB 08:53:10 00060408480TRLO0 4853 1.110 XDUB 09:06:57 00060408947TRLO0 4930 1.112 XDUB 10:21:28 00060412143TRLO0 3186 1.108 XDUB 13:01:15 00060416922TRLO0 2231 1.108 XDUB 13:01:32 00060416939TRLO0 5811 1.106 XDUB 13:01:36 00060416943TRLO0 911 1.106 XDUB 14:13:04 00060420684TRLO0 3543 1.106 XDUB 14:13:04 00060420683TRLO0 935 1.106 XDUB 14:13:04 00060420682TRLO0 125 1.108 XDUB 15:00:44 00060424132TRLO0 2871 1.110 XDUB 15:07:53 00060424592TRLO0 1500 1.110 XDUB 15:08:25 00060424629TRLO0 3007 1.110 XDUB 15:08:25 00060424628TRLO0 2500 1.110 XDUB 15:27:02 00060426126TRLO0 1106 1.110 XDUB 16:22:51 00060430324TRLO0 3510 1.110 XLON 16:28:41 00060430796TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

