Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.148 £0.965 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.124 £0.946 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.138135 £0.958208

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,587,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 873 1.124 XDUB 08:29:04 00060448407TRLO0 4299 1.124 XDUB 08:29:04 00060448408TRLO0 4934 1.136 XDUB 09:02:41 00060449383TRLO0 4625 1.134 XDUB 09:24:14 00060450012TRLO0 2500 1.146 XDUB 10:26:20 00060451728TRLO0 1494 1.146 XDUB 10:26:20 00060451729TRLO0 501 1.148 XDUB 10:34:26 00060451991TRLO0 597 1.148 XDUB 10:34:26 00060451992TRLO0 4422 1.144 XDUB 10:45:53 00060452273TRLO0 271 1.144 XDUB 10:46:29 00060452278TRLO0 4857 1.140 XDUB 12:45:00 00060455667TRLO0 1696 1.144 XDUB 13:50:43 00060457354TRLO0 2764 1.144 XDUB 13:50:43 00060457355TRLO0 4726 1.142 XDUB 14:36:40 00060458973TRLO0 1722 1.134 XDUB 15:12:07 00060460951TRLO0 3019 1.134 XDUB 15:12:07 00060460952TRLO0 2003 1.138 XDUB 15:50:04 00060463076TRLO0 750 1.138 XDUB 15:51:09 00060463239TRLO0 713 1.138 XDUB 15:51:09 00060463240TRLO0 25 1.138 XDUB 15:51:09 00060463241TRLO0 3209 1.138 XDUB 15:51:09 00060463242TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

