10.08.2022 08:00:15

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 9 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.148

£0.965

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.124

£0.946

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.138135

£0.958208

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,587,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

873

1.124

XDUB

 08:29:04

00060448407TRLO0

4299

1.124

XDUB

 08:29:04

00060448408TRLO0

4934

1.136

XDUB

 09:02:41

00060449383TRLO0

4625

1.134

XDUB

 09:24:14

00060450012TRLO0

2500

1.146

XDUB

 10:26:20

00060451728TRLO0

1494

1.146

XDUB

 10:26:20

00060451729TRLO0

501

1.148

XDUB

 10:34:26

00060451991TRLO0

597

1.148

XDUB

 10:34:26

00060451992TRLO0

4422

1.144

XDUB

 10:45:53

00060452273TRLO0

271

1.144

XDUB

 10:46:29

00060452278TRLO0

4857

1.140

XDUB

 12:45:00

00060455667TRLO0

1696

1.144

XDUB

 13:50:43

00060457354TRLO0

2764

1.144

XDUB

 13:50:43

00060457355TRLO0

4726

1.142

XDUB

 14:36:40

00060458973TRLO0

1722

1.134

XDUB

 15:12:07

00060460951TRLO0

3019

1.134

XDUB

 15:12:07

00060460952TRLO0

2003

1.138

XDUB

 15:50:04

00060463076TRLO0

750

1.138

XDUB

 15:51:09

00060463239TRLO0

713

1.138

XDUB

 15:51:09

00060463240TRLO0

25

1.138

XDUB

 15:51:09

00060463241TRLO0

3209

1.138

XDUB

 15:51:09

00060463242TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

926

94.60

XLON

 08:16:10

00060448095TRLO0

1709

94.60

XLON

 08:16:10

00060448096TRLO0

2420

94.80

XLON

 08:29:04

00060448406TRLO0

3835

94.80

XLON

 08:39:26

00060448754TRLO0

2701

96.50

XLON

 10:46:29

00060452277TRLO0

10

96.50

XLON

 12:43:44

00060455636TRLO0

2830

96.50

XLON

 12:45:00

00060455666TRLO0

1377

96.50

XLON

 14:38:45

00060459050TRLO0

1539

96.50

XLON

 14:38:45

00060459051TRLO0

2514

96.40

XLON

 14:42:02

00060459161TRLO0

199

96.40

XLON

 14:42:02

00060459162TRLO0

3025

96.40

XLON

 15:29:28

00060462090TRLO0

758

96.10

XLON

 15:51:16

00060463246TRLO0

1157

96.10

XLON

 15:51:17

00060463247TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 180276
EQS News ID: 1416793

 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,13 0,18% Cairn Homes PLC

