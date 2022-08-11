Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 08:00:42

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

11 August 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.138

£0.962

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.132

£0.949

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.136104

£0.959665

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,512,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

30

1.138

XDUB

 10:39:03

00060469656TRLO0

173

1.138

XDUB

 10:40:23

00060469689TRLO0

492

1.138

XDUB

 10:40:24

00060469690TRLO0

492

1.138

XDUB

 10:40:55

00060469701TRLO0

592

1.138

XDUB

 10:41:25

00060469730TRLO0

5008

1.138

XDUB

 10:43:26

00060469772TRLO0

2500

1.138

XDUB

 10:43:26

00060469773TRLO0

264

1.136

XDUB

 10:51:45

00060469996TRLO0

2500

1.136

XDUB

 10:51:45

00060469995TRLO0

775

1.136

XDUB

 10:51:45

00060469994TRLO0

1354

1.136

XDUB

 10:51:45

00060469993TRLO0

2500

1.136

XDUB

 10:51:45

00060469998TRLO0

462

1.132

XDUB

 11:57:48

00060471489TRLO0

4257

1.132

XDUB

 11:57:48

00060471488TRLO0

1653

1.138

XDUB

 13:56:08

00060476521TRLO0

2530

1.138

XDUB

 14:05:21

00060476833TRLO0

1309

1.138

XDUB

 14:28:02

00060477868TRLO0

2500

1.138

XDUB

 14:28:31

00060477898TRLO0

4072

1.136

XDUB

 14:34:57

00060478220TRLO0

1225

1.136

XDUB

 14:36:57

00060478307TRLO0

2500

1.134

XDUB

 14:57:40

00060479592TRLO0

2555

1.136

XDUB

 14:57:40

00060479593TRLO0

2500

1.134

XDUB

 15:24:34

00060480994TRLO0

4000

1.134

XDUB

 15:57:10

00060482569TRLO0

2411

1.138

XDUB

 16:07:28

00060483160TRLO0

1346

1.138

XDUB

 16:12:07

00060483428TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1

94.90

XLON

 08:23:53

00060466679TRLO0

589

95.10

XLON

 08:23:53

00060466681TRLO0

174

95.10

XLON

 08:23:53

00060466680TRLO0

2926

95.40

XLON

 08:42:48

00060466973TRLO0

124

96.20

XLON

 10:35:43

00060469553TRLO0

359

96.20

XLON

 10:40:02

00060469670TRLO0

359

96.20

XLON

 10:42:53

00060469752TRLO0

577

96.20

XLON

 10:43:01

00060469754TRLO0

577

96.20

XLON

 10:43:43

00060469777TRLO0

610

96.20

XLON

 10:44:02

00060469782TRLO0

610

96.20

XLON

 10:44:34

00060469784TRLO0

632

96.20

XLON

 10:45:05

00060469822TRLO0

632

96.20

XLON

 10:45:34

00060469840TRLO0

648

96.20

XLON

 10:46:06

00060469859TRLO0

2642

96.20

XLON

 10:51:45

00060469997TRLO0

1374

96.00

XLON

 12:35:03

00060472350TRLO0

765

96.00

XLON

 12:35:03

00060472349TRLO0

778

96.20

XLON

 13:39:01

00060475379TRLO0

208

96.20

XLON

 14:07:01

00060476887TRLO0

2216

96.20

XLON

 14:07:01

00060476888TRLO0

1018

96.20

XLON

 14:28:31

00060477897TRLO0

703

95.90

XLON

 14:56:31

00060479437TRLO0

1922

95.90

XLON

 14:56:31

00060479438TRLO0

743

95.80

XLON

 15:24:31

00060480990TRLO0

615

95.90

XLON

 15:24:31

00060480992TRLO0

1374

95.90

XLON

 15:24:31

00060480991TRLO0

1823

95.90

XLON

 16:02:31

00060482871TRLO0

1

95.90

XLON

 16:02:31

00060482870TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 180579
EQS News ID: 1417945

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1417945&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten