Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.138 £0.962 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.132 £0.949 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.136104 £0.959665

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,512,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 30 1.138 XDUB 10:39:03 00060469656TRLO0 173 1.138 XDUB 10:40:23 00060469689TRLO0 492 1.138 XDUB 10:40:24 00060469690TRLO0 492 1.138 XDUB 10:40:55 00060469701TRLO0 592 1.138 XDUB 10:41:25 00060469730TRLO0 5008 1.138 XDUB 10:43:26 00060469772TRLO0 2500 1.138 XDUB 10:43:26 00060469773TRLO0 264 1.136 XDUB 10:51:45 00060469996TRLO0 2500 1.136 XDUB 10:51:45 00060469995TRLO0 775 1.136 XDUB 10:51:45 00060469994TRLO0 1354 1.136 XDUB 10:51:45 00060469993TRLO0 2500 1.136 XDUB 10:51:45 00060469998TRLO0 462 1.132 XDUB 11:57:48 00060471489TRLO0 4257 1.132 XDUB 11:57:48 00060471488TRLO0 1653 1.138 XDUB 13:56:08 00060476521TRLO0 2530 1.138 XDUB 14:05:21 00060476833TRLO0 1309 1.138 XDUB 14:28:02 00060477868TRLO0 2500 1.138 XDUB 14:28:31 00060477898TRLO0 4072 1.136 XDUB 14:34:57 00060478220TRLO0 1225 1.136 XDUB 14:36:57 00060478307TRLO0 2500 1.134 XDUB 14:57:40 00060479592TRLO0 2555 1.136 XDUB 14:57:40 00060479593TRLO0 2500 1.134 XDUB 15:24:34 00060480994TRLO0 4000 1.134 XDUB 15:57:10 00060482569TRLO0 2411 1.138 XDUB 16:07:28 00060483160TRLO0 1346 1.138 XDUB 16:12:07 00060483428TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

