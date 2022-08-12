Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.140 £0.965 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.136 £0.958 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.138109 £0.96121

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,437,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2392 1.140 XDUB 08:46:21 00060486583TRLO0 3864 1.140 XDUB 08:46:21 00060486582TRLO0 1700 1.136 XDUB 11:09:03 00060491319TRLO0 2500 1.136 XDUB 11:09:03 00060491318TRLO0 1700 1.136 XDUB 11:09:03 00060491321TRLO0 2500 1.136 XDUB 11:09:03 00060491320TRLO0 1098 1.140 XDUB 13:21:54 00060493489TRLO0 506 1.138 XDUB 13:34:44 00060493841TRLO0 3405 1.140 XDUB 14:29:40 00060494811TRLO0 267 1.140 XDUB 14:29:40 00060494810TRLO0 761 1.140 XDUB 14:29:40 00060494809TRLO0 686 1.140 XDUB 14:29:40 00060494808TRLO0 813 1.140 XDUB 14:29:40 00060494807TRLO0 25 1.140 XDUB 14:29:40 00060494806TRLO0 1700 1.138 XDUB 14:35:30 00060495213TRLO0 574 1.138 XDUB 14:35:30 00060495212TRLO0 605 1.140 XDUB 14:35:30 00060495216TRLO0 1500 1.140 XDUB 14:35:30 00060495215TRLO0 1106 1.140 XDUB 14:35:30 00060495214TRLO0 805 1.138 XDUB 15:09:56 00060497984TRLO0 2749 1.138 XDUB 15:42:54 00060500604TRLO0 1250 1.138 XDUB 15:42:54 00060500603TRLO0 541 1.138 XDUB 15:42:54 00060500602TRLO0 2500 1.138 XDUB 15:42:54 00060500606TRLO0 2500 1.136 XDUB 15:42:54 00060500607TRLO0 2500 1.136 XDUB 15:43:05 00060500618TRLO0 397 1.136 XDUB 15:56:05 00060501195TRLO0 684 1.138 XDUB 16:00:05 00060501395TRLO0 1200 1.138 XDUB 16:19:05 00060502587TRLO0 15 1.138 XDUB 16:19:05 00060502586TRLO0 104 1.138 XDUB 16:19:05 00060502591TRLO0 220 1.138 XDUB 16:19:05 00060502590TRLO0 2400 1.138 XDUB 16:19:05 00060502589TRLO0 2500 1.138 XDUB 16:19:05 00060502588TRLO0 482 1.138 XDUB 16:23:05 00060502865TRLO0 691 1.138 XDUB 16:23:05 00060502867TRLO0 760 1.138 XDUB 16:23:05 00060502866TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

