Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.146 £0.972 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.122 £0.954 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.134372 £0.960889

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,362,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2422 1.146 XDUB 11:04:18 00060510119TRLO0 2761 1.146 XDUB 11:04:18 00060510118TRLO0 5339 1.138 XDUB 12:21:10 00060511594TRLO0 5393 1.138 XDUB 13:23:11 00060513022TRLO0 2803 1.138 XDUB 14:23:40 00060514405TRLO0 556 1.138 XDUB 14:23:40 00060514407TRLO0 50 1.138 XDUB 14:23:40 00060514406TRLO0 3350 1.122 XDUB 15:08:30 00060516335TRLO0 1328 1.128 XDUB 16:01:44 00060518992TRLO0 4514 1.132 XDUB 16:08:50 00060519382TRLO0 9276 1.132 XDUB 16:08:50 00060519381TRLO0 857 1.132 XDUB 16:08:50 00060519383TRLO0 5207 1.132 XDUB 16:08:50 00060519384TRLO0 4128 1.132 XDUB 16:08:50 00060519386TRLO0 2016 1.132 XDUB 16:08:50 00060519387TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

