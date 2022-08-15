Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 08:00:18

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 12 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.146

£0.972

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.122

£0.954

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.134372

£0.960889

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,362,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2422

1.146

XDUB

 11:04:18

00060510119TRLO0

2761

1.146

XDUB

 11:04:18

00060510118TRLO0

5339

1.138

XDUB

 12:21:10

00060511594TRLO0

5393

1.138

XDUB

 13:23:11

00060513022TRLO0

2803

1.138

XDUB

 14:23:40

00060514405TRLO0

556

1.138

XDUB

 14:23:40

00060514407TRLO0

50

1.138

XDUB

 14:23:40

00060514406TRLO0

3350

1.122

XDUB

 15:08:30

00060516335TRLO0

1328

1.128

XDUB

 16:01:44

00060518992TRLO0

4514

1.132

XDUB

 16:08:50

00060519382TRLO0

9276

1.132

XDUB

 16:08:50

00060519381TRLO0

857

1.132

XDUB

 16:08:50

00060519383TRLO0

5207

1.132

XDUB

 16:08:50

00060519384TRLO0

4128

1.132

XDUB

 16:08:50

00060519386TRLO0

2016

1.132

XDUB

 16:08:50

00060519387TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

16

97.10

XLON

 10:41:14

00060509479TRLO0

220

97.10

XLON

 10:41:14

00060509478TRLO0

1000

97.10

XLON

 10:41:27

00060509484TRLO0

1390

97.10

XLON

 10:41:27

00060509483TRLO0

2487

97.20

XLON

 11:04:18

00060510117TRLO0

276

96.90

XLON

 11:04:18

00060510120TRLO0

2188

96.90

XLON

 11:19:05

00060510453TRLO0

804

96.60

XLON

 14:23:40

00060514403TRLO0

766

96.60

XLON

 14:23:40

00060514404TRLO0

502

95.60

XLON

 15:00:45

00060516048TRLO0

1000

95.60

XLON

 15:08:11

00060516326TRLO0

280

95.60

XLON

 15:08:11

00060516325TRLO0

4809

95.40

XLON

 15:45:53

00060518315TRLO0

176

95.70

XLON

 16:04:46

00060519153TRLO0

2581

95.70

XLON

 16:05:04

00060519162TRLO0

7

95.70

XLON

 16:08:50

00060519385TRLO0

1516

95.70

XLON

 16:15:37

00060519852TRLO0

644

95.70

XLON

 16:15:37

00060519851TRLO0

2170

95.70

XLON

 16:15:37

00060519850TRLO0

2168

95.50

XLON

 16:20:03

00060520256TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 181211
EQS News ID: 1420039

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

