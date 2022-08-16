Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
16-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 15 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.124

£0.949

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.110

£0.939

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.116452

£0.943125

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,287,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4500

1.124

XDUB

 08:18:31

00060522222TRLO0

4162

1.124

XDUB

 08:45:34

00060522685TRLO0

3934

1.120

XDUB

 08:45:41

00060522688TRLO0

3743

1.114

XDUB

 09:16:46

00060523565TRLO0

4338

1.116

XDUB

 11:41:38

00060526270TRLO0

3832

1.114

XDUB

 11:50:23

00060526469TRLO0

4000

1.114

XDUB

 12:10:49

00060526926TRLO0

9

1.112

XDUB

 13:39:19

00060528544TRLO0

2500

1.114

XDUB

 13:39:19

00060528545TRLO0

1119

1.114

XDUB

 13:46:19

00060528670TRLO0

2500

1.114

XDUB

 13:46:19

00060528669TRLO0

4500

1.110

XDUB

 14:35:54

00060530018TRLO0

335

1.116

XDUB

 15:26:52

00060532568TRLO0

143

1.116

XDUB

 16:02:24

00060534125TRLO0

1196

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534723TRLO0

760

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534722TRLO0

251

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534729TRLO0

1300

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534728TRLO0

1300

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534727TRLO0

904

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534726TRLO0

48

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534725TRLO0

1300

1.116

XDUB

 16:18:55

00060534724TRLO0

1695

1.116

XDUB

 16:23:04

00060534955TRLO0

1631

1.116

XDUB

 16:23:04

00060534954TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1948

94.90

XLON

 08:45:41

00060522687TRLO0

1473

94.20

XLON

 11:50:23

00060526468TRLO0

1028

94.20

XLON

 11:50:23

00060526467TRLO0

981

94.20

XLON

 11:50:23

00060526466TRLO0

643

94.20

XLON

 11:50:23

00060526470TRLO0

1969

94.20

XLON

 11:50:23

00060526471TRLO0

1374

94.20

XLON

 13:30:01

00060528352TRLO0

1029

94.00

XLON

 13:39:19

00060528543TRLO0

1271

94.00

XLON

 13:39:19

00060528542TRLO0

577

93.90

XLON

 14:35:54

00060530019TRLO0

2204

94.40

XLON

 15:00:02

00060531335TRLO0

1581

94.40

XLON

 15:00:02

00060531336TRLO0

2166

94.40

XLON

 15:28:02

00060532596TRLO0

788

94.40

XLON

 15:49:29

00060533573TRLO0

1193

94.40

XLON

 15:49:51

00060533581TRLO0

95

94.40

XLON

 15:50:02

00060533591TRLO0

1591

94.40

XLON

 15:58:29

00060533935TRLO0

798

94.40

XLON

 15:58:29

00060533934TRLO0

2291

94.20

XLON

 16:15:00

00060534594TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 181389
EQS News ID: 1420715

 
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten