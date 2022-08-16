Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 15 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.124 £0.949 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.110 £0.939 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.116452 £0.943125

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,287,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4500 1.124 XDUB 08:18:31 00060522222TRLO0 4162 1.124 XDUB 08:45:34 00060522685TRLO0 3934 1.120 XDUB 08:45:41 00060522688TRLO0 3743 1.114 XDUB 09:16:46 00060523565TRLO0 4338 1.116 XDUB 11:41:38 00060526270TRLO0 3832 1.114 XDUB 11:50:23 00060526469TRLO0 4000 1.114 XDUB 12:10:49 00060526926TRLO0 9 1.112 XDUB 13:39:19 00060528544TRLO0 2500 1.114 XDUB 13:39:19 00060528545TRLO0 1119 1.114 XDUB 13:46:19 00060528670TRLO0 2500 1.114 XDUB 13:46:19 00060528669TRLO0 4500 1.110 XDUB 14:35:54 00060530018TRLO0 335 1.116 XDUB 15:26:52 00060532568TRLO0 143 1.116 XDUB 16:02:24 00060534125TRLO0 1196 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534723TRLO0 760 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534722TRLO0 251 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534729TRLO0 1300 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534728TRLO0 1300 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534727TRLO0 904 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534726TRLO0 48 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534725TRLO0 1300 1.116 XDUB 16:18:55 00060534724TRLO0 1695 1.116 XDUB 16:23:04 00060534955TRLO0 1631 1.116 XDUB 16:23:04 00060534954TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

