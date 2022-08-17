Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

17 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.116 £0.939 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.104 £0.931 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.112018 £0.936844

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,212,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1772 1.112 XDUB 08:29:54 00060536718TRLO0 24 1.112 XDUB 08:29:54 00060536717TRLO0 18 1.112 XDUB 08:29:54 00060536721TRLO0 23 1.112 XDUB 08:29:54 00060536720TRLO0 30 1.112 XDUB 08:29:54 00060536719TRLO0 1150 1.112 XDUB 08:29:54 00060536723TRLO0 1300 1.112 XDUB 08:29:54 00060536722TRLO0 849 1.114 XDUB 09:45:33 00060539338TRLO0 3500 1.116 XDUB 10:12:52 00060540484TRLO0 2591 1.114 XDUB 10:13:33 00060540574TRLO0 793 1.114 XDUB 10:13:33 00060540573TRLO0 4210 1.114 XDUB 10:54:15 00060542238TRLO0 372 1.116 XDUB 12:36:32 00060545652TRLO0 4081 1.114 XDUB 12:59:24 00060546339TRLO0 165 1.114 XDUB 13:34:33 00060547377TRLO0 929 1.114 XDUB 13:47:48 00060547780TRLO0 1274 1.114 XDUB 13:47:48 00060547779TRLO0 2020 1.114 XDUB 13:47:48 00060547778TRLO0 2612 1.114 XDUB 14:03:04 00060548224TRLO0 167 1.114 XDUB 14:03:04 00060548223TRLO0 50 1.114 XDUB 14:03:04 00060548222TRLO0 895 1.114 XDUB 14:03:04 00060548221TRLO0 2282 1.110 XDUB 14:11:53 00060548510TRLO0 1962 1.110 XDUB 14:11:53 00060548509TRLO0 4356 1.112 XDUB 15:09:31 00060551671TRLO0 4500 1.112 XDUB 15:19:16 00060552209TRLO0 4056 1.106 XDUB 15:38:09 00060553152TRLO0 2500 1.104 XDUB 15:50:09 00060553823TRLO0 1519 1.110 XDUB 16:12:14 00060555108TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

