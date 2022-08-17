Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
17-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 16 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.116

£0.939

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.104

£0.931

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.112018

£0.936844

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,212,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1772

1.112

XDUB

 08:29:54

00060536718TRLO0

24

1.112

XDUB

 08:29:54

00060536717TRLO0

18

1.112

XDUB

 08:29:54

00060536721TRLO0

23

1.112

XDUB

 08:29:54

00060536720TRLO0

30

1.112

XDUB

 08:29:54

00060536719TRLO0

1150

1.112

XDUB

 08:29:54

00060536723TRLO0

1300

1.112

XDUB

 08:29:54

00060536722TRLO0

849

1.114

XDUB

 09:45:33

00060539338TRLO0

3500

1.116

XDUB

 10:12:52

00060540484TRLO0

2591

1.114

XDUB

 10:13:33

00060540574TRLO0

793

1.114

XDUB

 10:13:33

00060540573TRLO0

4210

1.114

XDUB

 10:54:15

00060542238TRLO0

372

1.116

XDUB

 12:36:32

00060545652TRLO0

4081

1.114

XDUB

 12:59:24

00060546339TRLO0

165

1.114

XDUB

 13:34:33

00060547377TRLO0

929

1.114

XDUB

 13:47:48

00060547780TRLO0

1274

1.114

XDUB

 13:47:48

00060547779TRLO0

2020

1.114

XDUB

 13:47:48

00060547778TRLO0

2612

1.114

XDUB

 14:03:04

00060548224TRLO0

167

1.114

XDUB

 14:03:04

00060548223TRLO0

50

1.114

XDUB

 14:03:04

00060548222TRLO0

895

1.114

XDUB

 14:03:04

00060548221TRLO0

2282

1.110

XDUB

 14:11:53

00060548510TRLO0

1962

1.110

XDUB

 14:11:53

00060548509TRLO0

4356

1.112

XDUB

 15:09:31

00060551671TRLO0

4500

1.112

XDUB

 15:19:16

00060552209TRLO0

4056

1.106

XDUB

 15:38:09

00060553152TRLO0

2500

1.104

XDUB

 15:50:09

00060553823TRLO0

1519

1.110

XDUB

 16:12:14

00060555108TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1109

93.80

XLON

 09:41:22

00060539216TRLO0

108

93.80

XLON

 11:19:32

00060543527TRLO0

1134

93.80

XLON

 11:19:32

00060543526TRLO0

1000

93.90

XLON

 13:20:11

00060546977TRLO0

689

93.90

XLON

 13:20:11

00060546976TRLO0

858

93.90

XLON

 13:34:29

00060547376TRLO0

442

93.90

XLON

 13:34:29

00060547375TRLO0

1450

93.90

XLON

 13:47:48

00060547777TRLO0

2022

93.70

XLON

 14:01:07

00060548157TRLO0

1046

93.80

XLON

 14:13:39

00060548549TRLO0

4823

93.80

XLON

 14:19:49

00060548752TRLO0

2137

93.70

XLON

 15:09:31

00060551670TRLO0

2411

93.60

XLON

 15:19:23

00060552212TRLO0

2448

93.50

XLON

 15:21:54

00060552375TRLO0

1743

93.30

XLON

 16:14:03

00060555204TRLO0

417

93.30

XLON

 16:14:03

00060555205TRLO0

524

93.10

XLON

 16:18:54

00060555572TRLO0

639

93.40

XLON

 16:21:33

00060555731TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 181801
EQS News ID: 1421857

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

