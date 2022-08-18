Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.08.2022 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
18-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 17 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.108

£0.927

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.094

£0.920

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.099095

£0.922732

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,137,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1569

1.108

XDUB

 08:11:29

00060557527TRLO0

931

1.108

XDUB

 08:11:29

00060557526TRLO0

4084

1.106

XDUB

 08:16:09

00060557738TRLO0

2450

1.102

XDUB

 08:53:39

00060558861TRLO0

2500

1.102

XDUB

 10:05:58

00060561649TRLO0

588

1.100

XDUB

 10:13:53

00060561858TRLO0

1368

1.100

XDUB

 10:13:53

00060561857TRLO0

457

1.100

XDUB

 10:13:53

00060561856TRLO0

2500

1.102

XDUB

 10:13:53

00060561859TRLO0

4500

1.100

XDUB

 10:53:31

00060563609TRLO0

3930

1.096

XDUB

 12:10:13

00060566507TRLO0

4116

1.094

XDUB

 13:52:22

00060569392TRLO0

2935

1.094

XDUB

 14:13:41

00060570229TRLO0

3554

1.094

XDUB

 14:13:41

00060570228TRLO0

2799

1.094

XDUB

 14:27:49

00060570641TRLO0

1351

1.100

XDUB

 15:29:54

00060573556TRLO0

1072

1.100

XDUB

 15:29:54

00060573555TRLO0

2227

1.100

XDUB

 15:29:56

00060573557TRLO0

4256

1.098

XDUB

 15:31:11

00060573676TRLO0

1130

1.100

XDUB

 15:48:26

00060574469TRLO0

1683

1.100

XDUB

 15:48:26

00060574468TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2425

92.70

XLON

 08:27:52

00060558080TRLO0

2309

92.00

XLON

 12:14:42

00060566591TRLO0

1297

92.00

XLON

 13:00:11

00060567846TRLO0

2432

92.00

XLON

 13:00:11

00060567844TRLO0

2599

92.30

XLON

 13:33:08

00060568788TRLO0

2452

92.10

XLON

 13:33:13

00060568789TRLO0

796

92.00

XLON

 14:10:04

00060570089TRLO0

2480

92.10

XLON

 14:35:06

00060571045TRLO0

2377

92.20

XLON

 14:50:00

00060571727TRLO0

2333

92.70

XLON

 15:29:54

00060573554TRLO0

2430

92.50

XLON

 15:55:10

00060574979TRLO0

4

92.50

XLON

 16:10:33

00060576650TRLO0

1066

92.50

XLON

 16:10:33

00060576649TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 182095
EQS News ID: 1422847

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

