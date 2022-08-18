Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

18 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 17 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.108 £0.927 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.094 £0.920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.099095 £0.922732

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,137,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1569 1.108 XDUB 08:11:29 00060557527TRLO0 931 1.108 XDUB 08:11:29 00060557526TRLO0 4084 1.106 XDUB 08:16:09 00060557738TRLO0 2450 1.102 XDUB 08:53:39 00060558861TRLO0 2500 1.102 XDUB 10:05:58 00060561649TRLO0 588 1.100 XDUB 10:13:53 00060561858TRLO0 1368 1.100 XDUB 10:13:53 00060561857TRLO0 457 1.100 XDUB 10:13:53 00060561856TRLO0 2500 1.102 XDUB 10:13:53 00060561859TRLO0 4500 1.100 XDUB 10:53:31 00060563609TRLO0 3930 1.096 XDUB 12:10:13 00060566507TRLO0 4116 1.094 XDUB 13:52:22 00060569392TRLO0 2935 1.094 XDUB 14:13:41 00060570229TRLO0 3554 1.094 XDUB 14:13:41 00060570228TRLO0 2799 1.094 XDUB 14:27:49 00060570641TRLO0 1351 1.100 XDUB 15:29:54 00060573556TRLO0 1072 1.100 XDUB 15:29:54 00060573555TRLO0 2227 1.100 XDUB 15:29:56 00060573557TRLO0 4256 1.098 XDUB 15:31:11 00060573676TRLO0 1130 1.100 XDUB 15:48:26 00060574469TRLO0 1683 1.100 XDUB 15:48:26 00060574468TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

