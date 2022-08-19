Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

19 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 18 August 2022 it purchased a total of 64,957 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

39,957

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

£0.927

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.086

£0.915

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.089357

£0.919371

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,073,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

3998

1.096

XDUB

 08:25:23

00060580607TRLO0

41

1.096

XDUB

 08:25:23

00060580608TRLO0

3797

1.090

XDUB

 08:51:41

00060582219TRLO0

2500

1.088

XDUB

 09:54:24

00060585037TRLO0

1234

1.086

XDUB

 10:42:25

00060586855TRLO0

2053

1.086

XDUB

 10:42:53

00060586884TRLO0

737

1.088

XDUB

 11:27:31

00060588406TRLO0

3224

1.088

XDUB

 11:47:04

00060588807TRLO0

1305

1.090

XDUB

 13:42:24

00060592170TRLO0

1900

1.090

XDUB

 13:42:24

00060592171TRLO0

542

1.090

XDUB

 13:54:04

00060592720TRLO0

2579

1.090

XDUB

 13:54:04

00060592721TRLO0

700

1.090

XDUB

 14:11:04

00060593516TRLO0

2554

1.090

XDUB

 14:11:04

00060593517TRLO0

636

1.090

XDUB

 14:11:04

00060593518TRLO0

802

1.086

XDUB

 14:33:24

00060595066TRLO0

2916

1.086

XDUB

 14:33:24

00060595067TRLO0

463

1.090

XDUB

 15:04:39

00060597738TRLO0

1330

1.090

XDUB

 15:04:39

00060597739TRLO0

2146

1.090

XDUB

 15:04:39

00060597740TRLO0

4500

1.088

XDUB

 15:39:29

00060599952TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2726

92.00

XLON

 09:05:06

00060582982TRLO0

2326

91.70

XLON

 14:20:01

00060593974TRLO0

2748

91.70

XLON

 14:20:28

00060594005TRLO0

2232

91.50

XLON

 14:35:15

00060595373TRLO0

2633

92.00

XLON

 14:58:58

00060597257TRLO0

1892

92.00

XLON

 15:04:30

00060597717TRLO0

4526

92.00

XLON

 15:04:39

00060597734TRLO0

2363

92.00

XLON

 15:32:15

00060599708TRLO0

2776

92.30

XLON

 16:11:12

00060601620TRLO0

778

92.30

XLON

 16:23:12

00060602563TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 182304
EQS News ID: 1423617

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

