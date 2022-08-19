Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 August 2022 it purchased a total of 64,957 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 39,957 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096 £0.927 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.086 £0.915 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.089357 £0.919371

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,073,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3998 1.096 XDUB 08:25:23 00060580607TRLO0 41 1.096 XDUB 08:25:23 00060580608TRLO0 3797 1.090 XDUB 08:51:41 00060582219TRLO0 2500 1.088 XDUB 09:54:24 00060585037TRLO0 1234 1.086 XDUB 10:42:25 00060586855TRLO0 2053 1.086 XDUB 10:42:53 00060586884TRLO0 737 1.088 XDUB 11:27:31 00060588406TRLO0 3224 1.088 XDUB 11:47:04 00060588807TRLO0 1305 1.090 XDUB 13:42:24 00060592170TRLO0 1900 1.090 XDUB 13:42:24 00060592171TRLO0 542 1.090 XDUB 13:54:04 00060592720TRLO0 2579 1.090 XDUB 13:54:04 00060592721TRLO0 700 1.090 XDUB 14:11:04 00060593516TRLO0 2554 1.090 XDUB 14:11:04 00060593517TRLO0 636 1.090 XDUB 14:11:04 00060593518TRLO0 802 1.086 XDUB 14:33:24 00060595066TRLO0 2916 1.086 XDUB 14:33:24 00060595067TRLO0 463 1.090 XDUB 15:04:39 00060597738TRLO0 1330 1.090 XDUB 15:04:39 00060597739TRLO0 2146 1.090 XDUB 15:04:39 00060597740TRLO0 4500 1.088 XDUB 15:39:29 00060599952TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

