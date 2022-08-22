Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
22-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

22 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 19 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.084

£0.915

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.070

£0.905

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.075118

£0.911761

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,998,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

908

1.084

XDUB

 08:14:42

00060604610TRLO0

3881

1.080

XDUB

 08:38:44

00060605121TRLO0

4500

1.080

XDUB

 08:38:48

00060605128TRLO0

4184

1.080

XDUB

 09:29:48

00060606780TRLO0

2500

1.078

XDUB

 12:12:12

00060610913TRLO0

1620

1.078

XDUB

 12:12:12

00060610914TRLO0

4221

1.076

XDUB

 10:22:24

00060608742TRLO0

740

1.076

XDUB

 12:12:12

00060610911TRLO0

3670

1.076

XDUB

 12:12:12

00060610912TRLO0

3947

1.074

XDUB

 14:24:12

00060614826TRLO0

128

1.074

XDUB

 14:30:22

00060615172TRLO0

3364

1.072

XDUB

 14:50:05

00060616710TRLO0

1150

1.072

XDUB

 14:50:05

00060616711TRLO0

2500

1.072

XDUB

 14:50:05

00060616712TRLO0

1220

1.072

XDUB

 14:50:05

00060616713TRLO0

1839

1.070

XDUB

 14:50:05

00060616714TRLO0

893

1.070

XDUB

 16:04:12

00060620566TRLO0

1108

1.070

XDUB

 16:09:36

00060620866TRLO0

2079

1.070

XDUB

 16:09:36

00060620867TRLO0

2009

1.070

XDUB

 16:09:36

00060620868TRLO0

1995

1.070

XDUB

 16:11:37

00060621018TRLO0

552

1.070

XDUB

 16:13:46

00060621130TRLO0

992

1.070

XDUB

 16:13:59

00060621137TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

541

91.40

XLON

 09:37:47

00060607066TRLO0

1830

91.40

XLON

 09:37:47

00060607065TRLO0

2560

91.40

XLON

 09:37:47

00060607064TRLO0

1219

91.50

XLON

 09:54:32

00060607579TRLO0

1961

91.50

XLON

 09:54:32

00060607578TRLO0

1820

91.50

XLON

 12:12:12

00060610909TRLO0

1235

91.50

XLON

 12:12:12

00060610910TRLO0

419

91.10

XLON

 14:15:25

00060614651TRLO0

9

91.10

XLON

 14:16:26

00060614699TRLO0

9

91.10

XLON

 14:16:26

00060614698TRLO0

8

91.10

XLON

 14:16:26

00060614700TRLO0

1281

91.10

XLON

 14:50:05

00060616708TRLO0

2280

91.10

XLON

 14:50:05

00060616707TRLO0

1478

91.10

XLON

 14:50:05

00060616709TRLO0

2474

90.50

XLON

 14:55:26

00060616985TRLO0

1894

91.00

XLON

 16:16:38

00060621398TRLO0

1460

91.00

XLON

 16:16:38

00060621397TRLO0

1184

91.00

XLON

 16:16:38

00060621396TRLO0

940

91.00

XLON

 16:17:17

00060621554TRLO0

398

91.00

XLON

 16:17:17

00060621553TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 182710
EQS News ID: 1424671

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

