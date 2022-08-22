Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

22 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.084 £0.915 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.070 £0.905 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.075118 £0.911761

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,998,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 908 1.084 XDUB 08:14:42 00060604610TRLO0 3881 1.080 XDUB 08:38:44 00060605121TRLO0 4500 1.080 XDUB 08:38:48 00060605128TRLO0 4184 1.080 XDUB 09:29:48 00060606780TRLO0 2500 1.078 XDUB 12:12:12 00060610913TRLO0 1620 1.078 XDUB 12:12:12 00060610914TRLO0 4221 1.076 XDUB 10:22:24 00060608742TRLO0 740 1.076 XDUB 12:12:12 00060610911TRLO0 3670 1.076 XDUB 12:12:12 00060610912TRLO0 3947 1.074 XDUB 14:24:12 00060614826TRLO0 128 1.074 XDUB 14:30:22 00060615172TRLO0 3364 1.072 XDUB 14:50:05 00060616710TRLO0 1150 1.072 XDUB 14:50:05 00060616711TRLO0 2500 1.072 XDUB 14:50:05 00060616712TRLO0 1220 1.072 XDUB 14:50:05 00060616713TRLO0 1839 1.070 XDUB 14:50:05 00060616714TRLO0 893 1.070 XDUB 16:04:12 00060620566TRLO0 1108 1.070 XDUB 16:09:36 00060620866TRLO0 2079 1.070 XDUB 16:09:36 00060620867TRLO0 2009 1.070 XDUB 16:09:36 00060620868TRLO0 1995 1.070 XDUB 16:11:37 00060621018TRLO0 552 1.070 XDUB 16:13:46 00060621130TRLO0 992 1.070 XDUB 16:13:59 00060621137TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

