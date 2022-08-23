Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.08.2022 08:00:13

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
23-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.060

£0.900

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.040

£0.886

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.051389

£0.891922

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,923,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

231

1.058

XDUB

 08:32:39

00060624914TRLO0

1023

1.058

XDUB

 08:32:39

00060624915TRLO0

3174

1.058

XDUB

 08:32:39

00060624916TRLO0

2500

1.060

XDUB

 08:32:39

00060624920TRLO0

1600

1.060

XDUB

 08:32:39

00060624921TRLO0

3554

1.054

XDUB

 09:59:56

00060628507TRLO0

234

1.054

XDUB

 09:59:56

00060628508TRLO0

904

1.054

XDUB

 09:59:56

00060628509TRLO0

4146

1.048

XDUB

 10:56:00

00060630622TRLO0

2041

1.058

XDUB

 11:58:15

00060632541TRLO0

2272

1.058

XDUB

 11:58:15

00060632542TRLO0

2500

1.060

XDUB

 11:58:15

00060632543TRLO0

1048

1.060

XDUB

 11:58:15

00060632544TRLO0

3468

1.052

XDUB

 13:12:07

00060634573TRLO0

252

1.052

XDUB

 13:12:07

00060634574TRLO0

214

1.052

XDUB

 13:12:07

00060634575TRLO0

1977

1.048

XDUB

 14:20:47

00060637200TRLO0

184

1.046

XDUB

 14:29:20

00060637753TRLO0

3388

1.046

XDUB

 14:34:19

00060638207TRLO0

4154

1.040

XDUB

 14:58:11

00060639640TRLO0

1719

1.046

XDUB

 15:44:57

00060642746TRLO0

2957

1.046

XDUB

 15:44:57

00060642747TRLO0

760

1.046

XDUB

 15:44:57

00060642748TRLO0

1185

1.046

XDUB

 15:44:57

00060642749TRLO0

496

1.048

XDUB

 16:19:47

00060645848TRLO0

758

1.048

XDUB

 16:19:47

00060645849TRLO0

1920

1.048

XDUB

 16:19:47

00060645850TRLO0

1341

1.048

XDUB

 16:21:47

00060646055TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

616

90.00

XLON

 08:22:04

00060624441TRLO0

98

89.60

XLON

 08:32:39

00060624919TRLO0

261

89.60

XLON

 08:32:39

00060624917TRLO0

2478

89.60

XLON

 08:32:39

00060624918TRLO0

2839

89.40

XLON

 08:56:02

00060625584TRLO0

2928

89.40

XLON

 09:59:15

00060628502TRLO0

40

89.40

XLON

 10:04:45

00060628656TRLO0

2608

89.80

XLON

 11:58:15

00060632540TRLO0

293

89.20

XLON

 12:42:09

00060633700TRLO0

380

89.20

XLON

 12:42:09

00060633701TRLO0

1951

89.20

XLON

 12:42:09

00060633702TRLO0

2586

89.20

XLON

 13:15:09

00060634661TRLO0

2901

88.60

XLON

 14:20:41

00060637193TRLO0

4001

88.60

XLON

 15:44:47

00060642737TRLO0

1020

88.80

XLON

 16:04:13

00060644631TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 183019
EQS News ID: 1425671

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

