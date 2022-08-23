Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.060 £0.900 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.040 £0.886 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.051389 £0.891922

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,923,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 231 1.058 XDUB 08:32:39 00060624914TRLO0 1023 1.058 XDUB 08:32:39 00060624915TRLO0 3174 1.058 XDUB 08:32:39 00060624916TRLO0 2500 1.060 XDUB 08:32:39 00060624920TRLO0 1600 1.060 XDUB 08:32:39 00060624921TRLO0 3554 1.054 XDUB 09:59:56 00060628507TRLO0 234 1.054 XDUB 09:59:56 00060628508TRLO0 904 1.054 XDUB 09:59:56 00060628509TRLO0 4146 1.048 XDUB 10:56:00 00060630622TRLO0 2041 1.058 XDUB 11:58:15 00060632541TRLO0 2272 1.058 XDUB 11:58:15 00060632542TRLO0 2500 1.060 XDUB 11:58:15 00060632543TRLO0 1048 1.060 XDUB 11:58:15 00060632544TRLO0 3468 1.052 XDUB 13:12:07 00060634573TRLO0 252 1.052 XDUB 13:12:07 00060634574TRLO0 214 1.052 XDUB 13:12:07 00060634575TRLO0 1977 1.048 XDUB 14:20:47 00060637200TRLO0 184 1.046 XDUB 14:29:20 00060637753TRLO0 3388 1.046 XDUB 14:34:19 00060638207TRLO0 4154 1.040 XDUB 14:58:11 00060639640TRLO0 1719 1.046 XDUB 15:44:57 00060642746TRLO0 2957 1.046 XDUB 15:44:57 00060642747TRLO0 760 1.046 XDUB 15:44:57 00060642748TRLO0 1185 1.046 XDUB 15:44:57 00060642749TRLO0 496 1.048 XDUB 16:19:47 00060645848TRLO0 758 1.048 XDUB 16:19:47 00060645849TRLO0 1920 1.048 XDUB 16:19:47 00060645850TRLO0 1341 1.048 XDUB 16:21:47 00060646055TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

