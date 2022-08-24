Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

24 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.052 £0.888 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.0334 £0.864 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.037592 £0.872237

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,848,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1830 1.052 XDUB 08:33:48 00060649312TRLO0 323 1.052 XDUB 08:33:48 00060649311TRLO0 1830 1.052 XDUB 08:33:48 00060649310TRLO0 1261 1.044 XDUB 09:43:20 00060650984TRLO0 365 1.044 XDUB 10:15:30 00060651963TRLO0 2406 1.044 XDUB 10:15:30 00060651964TRLO0 3992 1.044 XDUB 10:17:14 00060651991TRLO0 2812 1.042 XDUB 11:19:53 00060653913TRLO0 319 1.042 XDUB 11:19:53 00060653914TRLO0 1042 1.042 XDUB 11:19:53 00060653915TRLO0 3809 1.034 XDUB 13:23:04 00060658860TRLO0 3956 1.036 XDUB 14:22:15 00060661089TRLO0 764 1.036 XDUB 14:29:33 00060661372TRLO0 25291 1.033 XLON 16:28:02 00060670135TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

