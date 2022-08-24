Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
24.08.2022 08:00:09

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
24-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

24 August 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 23 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.052

£0.888

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.0334

£0.864

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.037592

£0.872237

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,848,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1830

1.052

XDUB

 08:33:48

00060649312TRLO0

323

1.052

XDUB

 08:33:48

00060649311TRLO0

1830

1.052

XDUB

 08:33:48

00060649310TRLO0

1261

1.044

XDUB

 09:43:20

00060650984TRLO0

365

1.044

XDUB

 10:15:30

00060651963TRLO0

2406

1.044

XDUB

 10:15:30

00060651964TRLO0

3992

1.044

XDUB

 10:17:14

00060651991TRLO0

2812

1.042

XDUB

 11:19:53

00060653913TRLO0

319

1.042

XDUB

 11:19:53

00060653914TRLO0

1042

1.042

XDUB

 11:19:53

00060653915TRLO0

3809

1.034

XDUB

 13:23:04

00060658860TRLO0

3956

1.036

XDUB

 14:22:15

00060661089TRLO0

764

1.036

XDUB

 14:29:33

00060661372TRLO0

25291

1.033

XLON

 16:28:02

00060670135TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

212

88.80

XLON

 08:33:48

00060649309TRLO0

2924

88.80

XLON

 08:33:48

00060649308TRLO0

2961

87.90

XLON

 11:19:54

00060653917TRLO0

1625

87.30

XLON

 14:47:40

00060662821TRLO0

51

87.30

XLON

 14:47:40

00060662822TRLO0

3155

87.30

XLON

 15:31:15

00060665647TRLO0

973

87.30

XLON

 15:31:15

00060665646TRLO0

1913

87.00

XLON

 15:33:19

00060665770TRLO0

1056

87.00

XLON

 15:37:08

00060666044TRLO0

2441

86.80

XLON

 15:41:08

00060666290TRLO0

177

86.80

XLON

 15:41:08

00060666289TRLO0

2745

86.40

XLON

 15:56:56

00060667450TRLO0

163

86.40

XLON

 15:56:56

00060667449TRLO0

996

86.40

XLON

 16:02:19

00060667937TRLO0

1701

86.40

XLON

 16:05:34

00060668182TRLO0

66

86.70

XLON

 16:16:39

00060669024TRLO0

500

86.70

XLON

 16:16:50

00060669032TRLO0

955

86.70

XLON

 16:21:11

00060669493TRLO0

386

86.70

XLON

 16:21:11

00060669494TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 183333
EQS News ID: 1426623

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

